Aamir Khan pays tribute to Pradeep Rawat after the veteran actor's death, remembering his unforgettable performances in Ghajini and Lagaan.

“Ghajini wouldn’t have worked without him”: Aamir Khan REACTS after Pradeep Rawat passes away at 74

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat passed away on August 4 at the age of 74 after reportedly suffering a relapse of blood cancer. Following the news of his demise, actor Aamir Khan paid an emotional tribute to his former co-star, remembering him as a fearless and dedicated performer whose contributions left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

“Ghajini wouldn’t have worked without him”: Aamir Khan REACTS after Pradeep Rawat passes away at 74

Speaking to Variety India, Aamir reflected on Rawat's memorable portrayal of the antagonist in Ghajini and said the film owed much of its success to the late actor's performance.

"He was extremely dedicated and fearless as an actor. Pradeepji played the title role in Ghajini. I think this was one of the most striking screen villains in our cinema. The film wouldn’t have worked without him," Aamir said.

Aamir recalls Rawat's memorable role in Lagaan

The actor also looked back at their collaboration in the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan, where Pradeep Rawat played Deva Singh Sodhi.

"Earlier, in Lagaan, he brought his own flavor to Deva Singh Sodhi. I don’t think anyone could have played Sodhi with such swag. He was a versatile actor. It’s sad to hear of his passing," Aamir added.

Rawat's performances in both Lagaan and Ghajini remain among the most celebrated roles of his career, with audiences continuing to remember him for his commanding screen presence.

Pradeep Rawat enjoyed a prolific career that stretched across television, Hindi cinema and the South Indian film industries. He first became a household name through B.R. Chopra's iconic television series Mahabharat, in which he portrayed Ashwatthama, the son of Dronacharya.

Also Read: Ghajini and Lagaan fame Pradeep Rawat passes away, co-star Yashpal Sharma confirms

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