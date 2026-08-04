Actor Yashpal Sharma has taken to social media to pay tribute to veteran actor Pradeep Rawat following his passing. Reportedly, the actor was battling with blood cancer, however, there has been no official confirmation of the same, so far.

Ghajini and Lagaan fame Pradeep Rawat passes away, co-star Yashpal Sharma confirms

In a heartfelt post shared on his official Instagram account, Sharma, who co-starred alongside Rawat in Ashutosh Gowariker's Oscar-nominated film Lagaan (2001), expressed deep sorrow over the loss of his friend and colleague. While official details regarding the cause of death have not yet been released by his family, colleagues have begun sharing condolences and celebrating his massive four-decade legacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashpal Sharma (@iyashpalsharma)

This story is developing. Updates will be provided as official statements or verified information become available.

Pradeep Rawat first came into the national spotlight playing Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra’s landmark series Mahabharat. Later, he went on to star in classics like Agneepath (1990), Sarfarosh (1999), and Lagaan (2001). He shot to superstardom playing the dual title role in the original 2005 Tamil blockbuster Ghajini and reprised the iconic character opposite Aamir Khan in the 2008 Hindi blockbuster of the same name.

Also Read: Salman Khan REACTS sharply to Pradeep Rawat’s claims: “The day I meet him, I’ll ask him, ‘Main tere pe kab gussa hua?’!”; also talks about Udit Narayan’s kissing episode

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