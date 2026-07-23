Krishna Kaul on replacing Rohit Chandel in Sairaab: “It feels like the perfect next step in my journey as an actor”

Krishna Kaul has joined Star Plus' Sairaab, replacing Rohit Chandel, who was accused of harassment by a minor. The show's ongoing storyline has revolved around Ishaan's kidnapping, as the makers were unable to shoot with Rohit during the transition and were in the process of finalising a replacement. With Krishna now stepping into the role of Ishaan, the show is set to introduce a fresh romantic track opposite Madirakshi Mundle while continuing the ongoing narrative.

Krishna Kaul on replacing Rohit Chandel in Sairaab: “It feels like the perfect next step in my journey as an actor”

Since its premiere, Sairaab has received appreciation from viewers for its emotional storytelling and the love story of Ishaan and Noyonika. The show has built a loyal fan base with its blend of romance, drama and compelling performances, making it a favourite among audiences.

Expressing his excitement about becoming a part of the show, Krishna Kaul shared, "I'm genuinely thrilled to be joining the family of Sairaab. The love that audiences have already showered on the show is incredible, and stepping into a story that has connected so beautifully with viewers is both exciting and a huge responsibility. I've admired Madirakshi ma'am's work for a long time. She is a phenomenal performer, and I'm really looking forward to sharing screen space with her and creating moments that audiences will fall in love with. I've always believed that every show comes into your life for a reason, and Sairaab feels like the perfect next step in my journey as an actor. The character has so many layers, and I can't wait for audiences to witness the chemistry, drama, romance and so much more that's in store."

Viewers can watch Sairaab every day at 7:30 PM on Star Plus, while episodes are also available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya actor Krishna Kaul cycles to the sets of his show to stay fit; says, “It’s an eco-friendly activity that I feel every person must try”

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