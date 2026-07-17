The makers of The India Story are all set to unveil the much-anticipated trailer of the film tomorrow July 18, offering audiences a deeper glimpse into the hard-hitting narrative that has already generated significant buzz through its posters and promotional campaign. Positioned as a socially relevant courtroom drama, the film promises to tackle a subject that impacts everyday lives while delivering a compelling cinematic experience.

EXCLUSIVE: The India Story trailer to be unveiled on July 18 ahead of July 24 release

Shedding light on the alarming issue of pesticide farming and its impact on society, The India Story explores a growing concern that affects millions of people across the country. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles, the film aims to spark conversations around food safety, public health, and accountability. Through its narrative, the makers seek to raise awareness about a threat that often goes unnoticed despite its widespread consequences.

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, The India Story is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. With the trailer launch set for tomorrow, audiences can expect a closer look at the film’s central conflict, courtroom drama, and the larger social message at the heart of the story.

The project is backed by co-producers Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi. The technical team includes cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade join #WhatsOnYourPlate food safety challenge ahead of The India Story release

More Pages: The India Story Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.