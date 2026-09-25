Fourteen years after making her debut as an actor, Alia Bhatt is now marking a full-circle moment in her career by backing a new generation of talent. Through her production banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, along with co-producers Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani, have launched five newcomers with Don’t Be Shy.

Don’t Be Shy marks a full-circle moment: 14 years after her debut, Alia Bhatt backs five newcomers

The project brings together first-time filmmaker Sreeti Mukerji and four fresh actors — Aarushi Bajaj, Bianca Arora, Ansh Duggal and Piyush Khati. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Don’t Be Shy revolves around life, love, friendship and the uncertainties of finding oneself during the college years.

For Alia, the project marks a shift from being the newcomer who once entered the Hindi film industry to becoming a producer creating opportunities for emerging talent. With Eternal Sunshine Productions, she has been involved in backing stories led by newer voices, and Don’t Be Shy sees that approach extend to both its director and young cast.

The coming-of-age film brings together its young ensemble in a contemporary setting, exploring relationships and experiences associated with college life. While the four actors make their debut with the project, Mukerji also steps into feature filmmaking for the first time as director.

Earlier in January, Alia had spoken about what drew her to the project and its coming-of-age narrative. She said, “At Eternal Sunshine, we’ve always wanted to back stories that feel honest and voices that feel their own,” she said. “This film immediately spoke to us because of its sincerity and coming-of-age lens and Sreeti’s passion and energy naturally fed into the spirit of the story.”

Calling the project a personal milestone, she added, “It’s an incredibly special project for me and for Eternal Sunshine. And with Prime Video, we found partners who consistently take bold creative calls and genuinely support distinctive storytelling, which felt like a natural meeting of minds, and the right place for this story to find its audience.”

With Don’t Be Shy, Alia’s journey has come a step closer to a full-circle moment — from making her own debut in Hindi cinema to using her position as a producer to introduce fresh faces and a first-time filmmaker to audiences.

Don’t Be Shy is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt joins Don’t Be Shy cast for ‘Re Bawri’ music video ahead of Prime Video premiere

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.