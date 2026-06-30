Farah Khan praises Shah Rukh Khan’s generosity towards his film crew: “He took 50 people to Dubai for Happy New Year premiere”

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently recalled Shah Rukh Khan's generosity while shooting her latest vlog with actor Shreyas Talpade. Sharing memories from the promotions of Happy New Year, Farah revealed how the superstar ensured that not just the cast but also the film's crew got to experience the film's grand premiere in Dubai.

Farah Khan praises Shah Rukh Khan’s generosity towards his film crew: “He took 50 people to Dubai for Happy New Year premiere”

Speaking about Shah Rukh's thoughtful nature, Farah said, “Shah Rukh is like this. He took everyone along when he went to London for the Om Shanti Om premiere. That time, you were just four people, but in Happy New Year he took 50 people to Dubai for the premiere. He took everybody - DOP, music director and assistant director. But we were so tired, the whole star cast fell asleep at the premiere.”

Farah also highlighted another instance of Shah Rukh Khan's generosity, recalling how he waived a Rs 42 lakh Digital Cinema Package (DCP) bill for the Marathi film Deool Band 2. The filmmakers had relied on Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, to process the DCP format required for theatrical release. However, after learning that the makers were facing financial difficulties and struggling to release the film, the actor reportedly decided to waive the entire amount.

Released in 2014, Happy New Year is an action-comedy directed by Farah Khan. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff. The story follows a group of six aspiring thieves who enter a prestigious dance competition as part of an elaborate plan to carry out a high-stakes robbery.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Earlier this year, the actor announced that the film will hit cinemas on December 24, 2026. Sharing the announcement on Instagram, he wrote, “#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas, #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement.”

The upcoming action entertainer is expected to present Shah Rukh Khan in a completely new avatar, with the makers promising a stylish, high-octane cinematic experience. The title announcement video introduced the superstar with the line, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam” - KING.

Fans also spotted an Easter egg in the teaser, where Shah Rukh is seen using a King of Hearts playing card as a weapon. His silver-haired look, signature ear accessories and striking appearance have further heightened anticipation for the film.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix Pictures, King will mark Shah Rukh Khan's first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.

Also Read : Shreyas Talpade reveals how Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan helped him buy his first Mumbai home; says, “I called Farah, and she got me a letter from Shah Rukh Khan”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.