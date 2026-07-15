Anjali Anand responds to criticism over Dhamaal 4, saying she doesn't have the privilege of choosing every role and is working to prove her talent.

Actor Anjali Anand has responded to criticism surrounding her role in Dhamaal 4, saying she does not have the luxury of turning down projects and is focused on building her career with the opportunities that come her way.

Anjali Anand reacts to fat-shaming jokes in Dhamaal 4: “I’m biting a bitter pill to run my house”

The discussion began after a content creator shared a clip from one of Anjali's earlier interviews in which she spoke about dealing with body-shaming. In the interview, the actor had said that if someone called her "fat," she would call them "ugly," explaining that such comments reveal more about the person making them than the one receiving them.

Reacting to the clip, the content creator questioned Anjali's decision to star in Dhamaal 4, arguing that her character was repeatedly subjected to fat-shaming jokes despite her advocacy for body positivity.

Responding to the criticism, Anjali posted a lengthy message explaining the realities of finding work in the film industry. She replied in the comments, "Yes my love. Because the society still is ugly. Go see comments on my page and you'll get it. Nobody is going to write me a part until I put myself out there and show what I can do with my talent so yes, I'm biting a bitter pill to run my house and put food on my table and taking up projects that I'm getting."

She added that, unlike many established actors, she does not have the privilege of being selective: "I do not have an option to choose what I want to do and what not. There aren't directors lining up for me to give me parts."

Reflecting on her journey, Anjali listed some of her projects and said she intends to make the most of every opportunity. She asserted, "My first project, UNTAG, then Dhhai Kilo Prem, then Rocky Rani and then this. If they want to cast a fat girl, honey I'll be the best damn fat girl they've ever seen because I'm here for the long run."

The actor acknowledged that changing the industry's perception of body image will take time but said she is willing to be patient: "I have to wait it out until the whole climate changes. It's a revolution and it will take time and I have the balls to wait it out until then."

Addressing those questioning whether accepting such roles contradicts her beliefs, Anjali drew a comparison between actors and the characters they portray. "A serial killer playing a part in a film does not mean he supports killing people. Don't ridicule me to my size. See what I can do with my talent and where I have reached with it. Abhi bahot kuch karna baaki hai. Jai Mata Di lets rock," she concluded.

Anjali Anand has previously spoken about being ridiculed for her weight and the challenges of navigating the entertainment industry. She recently revealed that some casting decisions, including for Bell Bottom, were influenced by her body type. In recent years, she has earned praise for performances in projects such as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Thane mall to witness Dhamaal 4’s GRAND ‘Saree’ song launch celebration; Riteish Deshmukh, Anjali Anand to perform amid 800 women in pink sarees

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