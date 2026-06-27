The actress revealed how she would be missing her husband on her special day and why watching his reality show journey means more to her than any other celebration.

EXCLUSIVE: Vinny Arora opens up about celebrating her birthday by cheering for Dheeraj Dhoopar on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza; says, “I’d happily give up my celebration for this”

Birthdays are usually spent surrounded by loved ones, but this year, the special day of former actress Vinny Arora comes with a mix of emotions. As husband Dheeraj Dhoopar begins his journey on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, the actress will be celebrating her birthday without him for the first time in a long while.

EXCLUSIVE: Vinny Arora opens up about celebrating her birthday by cheering for Dheeraj Dhoopar on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza; says, “I’d happily give up my celebration for this”

With Dheeraj now inside the reality show and completely cut off from the outside world, the couple will not be able to exchange birthday wishes or celebrate the occasion together. Instead, Vinny has chosen to mark the day in a different way—by spending the evening with her family as they tune in to watch the grand premiere of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza on Netflix.

For Vinny, the focus this year is not on birthday celebrations but on cheering for Dheeraj as he embarks on one of the biggest challenges of his career. Despite the distance, she believes watching him on screen is the closest she can get to sharing her birthday with him.

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, Vinny expressed her unwavering support for her husband and revealed that his journey on the show means more to her than any birthday celebration. She said, “I’d happily give up every birthday celebration if it meant seeing him win. His success is the greatest gift I could ask for. Birthdays can always be celebrated later, whenever we’re together. Right now, watching him step into the reality show space is the best birthday present I could receive.”

She went on to add, “I genuinely can’t wait for people to see the person I know and love his kindness, his heart, and how wonderful he truly is. I hope they fall in love with him the way I did all those years ago. For me, there’s no greater gift than watching your partner chase his dreams and win in life.” While she won't be able to hear Dheeraj's birthday wishes in person this year, the actress is looking forward to witnessing his journey unfold on screen. The evening is expected to be an emotional one for the family as they come together to celebrate Vinny's birthday while simultaneously supporting Dheeraj's new chapter.

As Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza begins, Vinny's heartfelt message reflects the couple's bond, with the actress choosing to put her husband's aspirations ahead of her own celebrations and hoping audiences embrace him just as she has over the years.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar says being away from wife and son will be toughest part of Lock Upp; “I am going in with the intent to win”

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