As Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India celebrates 25 years since its release, tributes continue to pour in for one of Indian cinema's most beloved films. Among those reflecting on its enduring legacy is cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who recently shared his admiration for the film and recalled a special behind-the-scenes connection that linked him to the making of the Oscar-nominated classic.

25 Years of Lagaan: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his unique contribution to the film!

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan, Lagaan remains a landmark achievement in Indian cinema. Released in 2001, the period sports drama combined cricket, patriotism, and the triumph of the human spirit, creating a story that resonated with audiences across generations.

Set in colonial India in 1893, Lagaan follows the journey of Bhuvan, a village farmer who accepts a cricket challenge from British officers in an attempt to free his community from oppressive taxation. The film's unique premise, memorable characters, and emotional storytelling helped it become a cultural phenomenon.

For Sachin Tendulkar, the film's appeal lies in the way it brought together cricket and perseverance in a compelling narrative. Reflecting on the film's milestone anniversary, the former cricketer praised the makers for creating a story that continues to inspire audiences decades later. During a recent interaction, Sachin shared an interesting anecdote from the film's production phase. He revealed that filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker had approached him while searching for authentic crowd sounds for the cricket sequences featured in the movie.

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Recalling the conversation, Sachin said, "Movie launch hone ke 2 saal pehle, I think you had asked me ‘Jo ek crowd ka authentic aawaz hota hai woh Kahan milega?’ and I had said we're playing Australia in Mumbai. Wankhede stadium aake record karle, kyu nahi?"

Beyond its box-office success, Lagaan achieved global recognition when it earned a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards. It became only the third Indian film to receive that honour, further cementing its place in cinematic history.

Featuring performances by Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Raghubir Yadav, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and several others, the film continues to be celebrated for its storytelling, performances, and inspirational message.

Twenty-five years after its release, Lagaan remains a rare example of a film that successfully bridged the worlds of cricket and cinema. Sachin Tendulkar's recollections serve as yet another reminder of the lasting impact the film has had on audiences, athletes, and storytellers alike.

Also Read: Why Gadar earned more than DOUBLE of Lagaan at the domestic box office? Trade experts discuss

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