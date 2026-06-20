Bobby Deol has spoken candidly about the emotional impact of losing his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, and how the Deol family has been coping with the loss. In a recent interaction with Zoom, the actor reflected on the difficult period his family has experienced and shared how he continues to feel connected to his father's presence and guidance.

Bobby Deol BREAKS SILENCE on Sunny Deol’s paparazzi outburst during Dharmendra’s health crisis: “People just want a video and put it on Instagram”

"Life is like that—things keep happening, and you are never really prepared for them. So, it has been tough, but I still feel very positive. I can feel his energy, his warmth. Losing a parent is always tough for anyone. Anyone who has lost a parent has to deal with it, and there is no fixed way of dealing with it. You just have to find your own way," Bobby said.

“He is everywhere with me”

The actor further revealed that he continues to draw strength from his father's memory and believes that Dharmendra's presence remains an important source of motivation in his life.

"But I feel my father is everywhere with me, around me, within me. Even right now, he is here, watching me, and he is very proud. I think it is his energy that is making me want to work hard," he added.

Bobby Deol on Sunny Deol's reaction to paparazzi

During the conversation, Bobby also addressed an incident involving his brother Sunny Deol, who had attracted attention after expressing frustration with photographers during a sensitive period for the family. Before his passing, Dharmendra had reportedly been dealing with age-related health issues and had undergone medical treatment. The intense media attention surrounding the family's private moments became a topic of discussion at the time.

Reflecting on the issue, Bobby stressed that the problem extends beyond celebrities and affects many families dealing with personal crises. Sharing his thoughts on the growing culture of recording and sharing sensitive moments online, Bobby urged people to be more mindful of the emotional struggles others may be facing.

"Not everyone is to be blamed for it. I don’t want to think about that moment every time when I think about that moment… I don’t know what I will do. I don’t want to indulge talking about this because it is not just happening to my family, it is happening to so many people out there."

He continued, "Just because my family is a famous family, people notice these things. But in any normal town, anywhere, when something goes wrong, people just want a video and put it on Instagram. They don’t see the pain that the person or the family is going through. I think people need to realise that. Once they do, they may stop getting carried away with reels and things like that."

On the work front, Bobby Deol was recently seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Alpha, a Yash Raj Films production that stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in leading roles. The film is part of the studio's expanding Spy Universe and is scheduled to release on July 3.

Also Read: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol to host special screening of Ikkis in loving memory of their father Dharmendra

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