The makers of the Raghav Juyal-starrer Bhai Tera Star Hai recently released the song ‘Aankhon Se Tune 2.0’, a recreated version of the popular track from Ghulam (1998), starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji. Meanwhile, in the trailer, Raghav’s character can be seen claiming that he would play Bhaijaan’s bhai in an upcoming film. The meta reference alludes to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023), which starred Salman Khan and featured Raghav as one of his brothers. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer-director Vivek B Agarwal spoke about this aspect and much more.

EXCLUSIVE: “Salman Khan called Raghav Juyal and told him, ‘I saw Bhai Tera Star Hai trailer TWICE and the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan joke was FABULOUS’” – Vivek B Agarwal

When asked if Bhai Tera Star Hai will have a grand premiere, Vivek B Agarwal replied, “We are working on it and are also planning to invite our industry friends. Making this film was like one big party for us! It was a comedy, and off-screen, everyone was indulging in crazy things. We had rehearsed the film so much ki sabko ek dusre ke dialogues yaad ho gaye the. So, we want to carry this momentum forward and hold a big cast-and-crew screening, which we can call a premiere. It’ll be held a day before the release, and we intend to celebrate the fun we had while making the film.”

Since Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are also connected with the film, would they be invited to the premiere of Bhai Tera Star Hai? Vivek Agarwal smiled and answered, “I would love it if they could come and if they have the time. I do know that Salman bhai called up Raghav and congratulated him on the trailer. He was very happy with the trailer. Raghav met him as well. He told him, ‘I saw your trailer twice and the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan joke in the end was fabulous’. So, I am happy that people are enjoying the humour and taking it in their stride. It’s also good to be encouraged by people who have seen it all and done it all.”

Bhai Tera Star Hai releases on July 30. Speaking about his future plans, Vivek B Agarwal said, “There are quite a few films in development. These are ideas that I have been writing and developing for years. It’s just that I had to take the step of producing films myself, and hence, those projects took a backseat. But yes, there are several things in the pipeline, and I hope to get them going in the early part of next year. Also, my wife (Avantika Hari Agrawal) is a National Award-winning writer-director, and she’s working on her next project. We are trying to put the cast together and hopefully get the film on the floors as soon as possible.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Bhai Tera Star Hai was shot in LESS than a month,” says Vivek B Agarwal; adds, “It takes a phenomenal actor like Raghav Juyal to make bad acting look so convincing…Sanjay Kapoor wore the wig even when he wasn’t shooting!”

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