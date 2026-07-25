Actor Salman Khan has once again caught the internet's attention, this time with a cryptic Instagram post that has left fans wondering if it carries a hidden message. The superstar shared a couple of pictures from a late-night gym session, showing off his toned physique while hinting at an intense workout.

Salman Khan drops cryptic message with gym photos days after backing NEET protest: “Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya”

In the mirror selfies, Salman can be seen flaunting his chiselled abs with a towel wrapped around his head. While many fans praised the 60-year-old actor's fitness, it was his caption that quickly became the talking point.

"Salman Khan darrrrr Gaya…. Hmmmm Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya," he wrote, referring to the popular phrase that suggests fear has no place in life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Fans connect the post to Salman Khan’s recent NEET protest statement

The post comes just days after Salman voiced his support for students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak. Reacting to the demonstrations that turned violent after a police lathi charge, the actor had expressed concern for the injured students and their families.

He had written that the paper leak was a serious issue and praised students for coming together to demand a better education system. Salman had also stressed that the movement should remain focused on students and education rather than becoming politically driven. He further expressed hope that the government would strengthen the country's education system.

His statement received widespread attention on social media. While many appreciated the actor for supporting the students, others questioned his intentions and suggested he had spoken out because he was "scared." His latest Instagram caption has now led many users to speculate that it could be a subtle response to those criticisms, although Salman has not clarified the meaning behind the post.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film has faced delays despite initially being scheduled for release on April 17.

Also Read: 12 years of Kick: RARE pictures, UNTOLD anecdotes from Sajid Nadiadwala’s blockbuster – Salman Khan’s childhood pictures were studied and animators COPIED his comic nuances, Randeep Hooda needed 27 takes for his first shot and ZERO retakes later…

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.