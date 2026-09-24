Anirudh Surya, who was last seen in the show Kanneda, is part of the anthology Lust Stories 3. The latest instalment features stories directed by different filmmakers and explores themes around intimacy, relationships, desire and social norms.

Anirudh Surya on sharing screen space with Konkona Sen Sharma in Lust Stories 3: “I was very drawn to her character”

For Anirudh, the project also gave him an opportunity to reunite with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, having previously been associated with his production Decoupled. This time, however, Anirudh worked with Motwane as a director. Reflecting on the experience, Anirudh said, “I am still reeling from the experience. I have immense respect for the way he approaches his craft, especially his meticulous attention to every little detail while never trying to control the outcome. He is a true collaborator in every sense. He gives you the freedom to bring your own interpretation to a scene, and in fact, encourages you to do so. That is something I really valued about working with him as a director.”

Anirudh shot his portion of the anthology at a resort in Lonavala over two days. Despite the short schedule, he said working with Motwane and sharing screen space with actors he admires made the experience memorable.

Talking about his co-actors Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte and Abhishek Banerjee, Anirudh said, “I think they are all stalwarts. They are testament to the fact that acting isn't just talent, but a skill which needs to be honed. They are phenomenal actors.”

Sharing screen space with Konkona Sen Sharma was particularly meaningful for Anirudh. He recalled watching her in Page 3 during his school years and later understanding what drew him to her performances. “I remember watching Konkona in Page 3. I was much younger at the time, in school perhaps, and didn't really know what cinema was, though I was very drawn to her character. Later I realised I was drawn to what she brought to her characters, because whichever film I saw thereafter that she was a part of, I would find myself rooting for her,” he said.

Anirudh also spoke about his admiration for Radhika Apte, recalling his first impression of her after watching Shor in the City. “I got a similar feeling with Radhika Apte when I saw Shor in the City, and that feeling stayed and grew with every film of hers that I saw,” Anirudh added.

The ending of Motwane's segment has also been a talking point among viewers. For Anirudh, filming the sequence was largely about approaching the scene spontaneously. He shares, “It was so much fun to shoot. We were simply asked to have fun with the scene, and I definitely did. I think that comes through on screen. The ending is intentionally left open to interpretation, and for me, it was really about vibing with Konkona, the lights, the music and the entire atmosphere. I think the scene has come together beautifully.”

Being part of Lust Stories 3 has also brought Anirudh a wider audience. Following the release, he said he received messages and calls from people he knows, particularly regarding Motwane's segment and its climax. “The response has been great. The brand itself is very huge and a lot of people have watched it and continue to do so. I have been getting messages and calls from people I know who absolutely love the climax of Vikram sir's film. I have nothing but the utmost joy and gratitude that I could share myself with this project,” he concluded.

Also Read : Konkona Sen Sharma ‘soft-launches’ Amol Parashar with birthday post: Celebs flood comments, fans spot couple vibes

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