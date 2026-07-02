Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has officially ruled out any plans of returning to film direction, confirming that his journey as a director has come to an end. With a career spanning decades and 47 directorial ventures to his credit, Bhatt says he is now content contributing to cinema in different ways rather than stepping behind the camera once again.

Mahesh Bhatt confirms retirement from direction; says, “Because it is so gratifying to talk about movies so passionately”

Mahesh Bhatt began his directorial career in 1974 with Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain, but it was during the 1980s that he established himself as one of Hindi cinema's most respected filmmakers with critically acclaimed films like Arth and Saaraansh. Looking back on those early years, he recalled the determination that drove him to make meaningful cinema. “I would give money to make those films, I would go, and I would beg, and it was that hunger that they saw,” he said.

The filmmaker enjoyed an exceptionally prolific run during the 1990s, directing around 30 films in a decade. His filmography from that period includes acclaimed titles such as Zakhm and Sir, along with commercial successes like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Sadak. In 1999, however, Bhatt stepped away from directing to focus on film production. Although he briefly returned to helm Sadak 2 in 2020, many hoping it would mark a permanent comeback will now have to let go of that expectation.

When asked whether he ever feels the urge to direct again, Bhatt gave a straightforward response. “No, because it is so gratifying to talk about movies so passionately.” He added that he is happy producing films and presenting amateur theatre productions. His close associate, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, had recently stated that Bhatt had retired from direction, and the veteran filmmaker has now confirmed it himself.

Despite choosing not to direct anymore, Bhatt remains optimistic about the future of storytelling in Hindi cinema. Sharing his thoughts on the industry's evolving landscape, he said, “I think that this storytelling is the lifeblood of the human race, and you will have storytellers who will dare to break away from the conformity which is imposed on you and the massification which is taking place. All the algorithms that are pushing you to the platforms that want only numbers are compelling you to cut yourself and fit into what the template is. But there will always be somebody outside, an audacious person who will become the new Pied Piper.”

On the work front, Mahesh Bhatt is currently producing Naam – To Live is War, a spiritual sequel to his 1986 hit Naam. He is also presenting the stage play Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi, directed by Tariquee Hameed, written by Dinesh Gautam, and starring Imran Zahid and Namitaa Sachdeva. The play is scheduled to premiere in Mumbai on July 5, reflecting Bhatt's continued commitment to nurturing stories and creative talent beyond filmmaking.

Also Read : Mahesh Bhatt calls Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga a film that “deserves to be celebrated”; compares it to Highway, Arth and Saaransh

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