EXCLUSIVE: Preity Zinta recalls her early days, “Shah Rukh Khan taught me so much, there were a lot of people that helped me”

Preity Zinta has spoken about the challenges she faced when she entered the film industry, saying that newcomers had fewer avenues to get noticed compared to today. The actress also recalled how several people helped her along the way and contributed to her journey.

EXCLUSIVE: Preity Zinta recalls her early days, “Shah Rukh Khan taught me so much, there were a lot of people that helped me”

Talking about the difference between the industry then and now, Preity said in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, “At that time, you really needed to know somebody. Today, somebody can discover you online. They can see you somewhere. You can send an audition from your home in a little city. There are casting directors today. At that time, there were no casting directors.”

Preity said that while she managed to find her way into the industry herself, she received support from several people. She recalled, “I did it myself but there were a lot of people that helped me. Bobby Deol recommended my audition to another director. There were a lot of other people along the way in the industry, outside the industry. I am here because of all of them. No one makes it on their own.”

The actress also remembered her experience of working with Manisha Koirala and Shah Rukh Khan early in her career. She said, “When I did Dil Se… with Manisha Koirala, she was so gracious, generous and beautiful to me. Shah Rukh Khan taught me so much about how to stand and eye line.”

Preity made her acting debut with Dil Se… in 1998, where she appeared alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. She subsequently went on to work across films in Hindi cinema, taking on a variety of roles over the years.

Her recollection highlights the difference in how newcomers could seek opportunities then compared to the current environment, where online platforms, auditions and casting directors provide additional avenues for actors looking to enter the industry. At the same time, Preity emphasised that support from people around her played an important role in her own journey.

Also Read: FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe REACTS to Preity Zinta’s ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ T-shirt: “Actual work must be done”

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