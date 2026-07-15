EXCLUSIVE: No pre-release interviews for Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma; are the Tera Yaar Hoon Main makers following the Saiyaara-Deewaniyat model? Milap Zaveri says, “We want to keep the mystery alive”

Mass filmmaker Milap Zaveri is gearing up for the release of his next directorial, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, which marks the debut of Aman Indra Kumar and also stars newcomer Akanksha Sharma. Interestingly, neither of the two young actors will interact with the media before the film’s release. There will be no promotional events or pre-release interviews featuring them, immediately inviting comparisons with the strategy adopted for Saiyaara (2025). The romantic drama introduced Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, both of whom stayed away from the media before its release, and the strategy worked wonders. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Milap explained the reason behind keeping Aman and Akanksha away from interviews and addressed whether the makers were following the ‘Saiyaara model’.

EXCLUSIVE: No pre-release interviews for Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma; are the Tera Yaar Hoon Main makers following the Saiyaara-Deewaniyat model? Milap Zaveri says, “We want to keep the mystery alive”

Milap Zaveri explained, “It’s not just Saiyaara. Even before the release of my film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (2025), Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa did not speak to the media. We are following a similar model here. Aman and Akanksha are both young newcomers, and sometimes certain questions can be tricky. You never know what someone might say or how it could be interpreted. Of course, both of them are extremely intelligent, but we decided to keep the mystery alive and let the film’s content do the talking. Once the film releases and, touchwood, they are appreciated, the world will be their oyster. We can then bring them out and let people ask them whatever they want.”

Interestingly, Tera Yaar Hoon Main releases on July 24, two weeks after the release of Dhamaal 4, directed and produced by Aman’s father, Indra Kumar. Was this intentional or happened by chance?

Milap confessed, “Actually, we did plan it to some extent. I told Indu ji that I was very keen for the trailer of Tera Yaar Hoon Main to be attached to Dhamaal 4. I felt there could be no better marketing than reaching our target audience directly. Today, every show of Dhamaal 4 across India begins with the trailer of Tera Yaar Hoon Main. As a result, the mass and family audiences are getting to see our trailer. If they like it, this is possibly the best way to encourage them to visit cinemas on July 24. It is not easy when you are working with newcomers. Not every film becomes a Saiyaara, and we wanted to give Tera Yaar Hoon Main the best possible opportunity.”

He added, “Hence, the idea was to release the film a few weeks after Dhamaal 4 and capitalize on its run. We were always very confident that Dhamaal 4 would do well.”

Also Read: Milap Zaveri’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main set for May 22, 2026 theatrical release

More Pages: Tera Yaar Hoon Main Box Office Collection

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