After the massive success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Milap Milan Zaveri is all set to entertain audiences once again with Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Scheduled for a theatrical release on 22nd May 2026, the film marks the grand debut of Aman Indra Kumar opposite Akanksha Sharma on the big screen. The makers have now unveiled a dreamy announcement video, offering a glimpse of the film’s fresh look and confirming the release date of the film. Starring veteran actor Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role, Tera Yaar Hoon Main promises a heartfelt tale of love and heartbreak, beautifully layered with friendship and music.

Milap Zaveri’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main set for May 22, 2026 theatrical release

Tera Yaar Hoon Main promises an entertaining journey that transcends generations. With a promising young pair, an experienced supporting cast, a compelling storyline, and soul-stirring music, the film aims to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camera Take Films (@cameratakefilms)

Presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films and BIK Productions, Enter10 Television.Produced by Bina Indra Kumar, Ajay Murdia, and Manish Singhal, and co-produced by Sharad Khanna. A Camera Take Films production film Tera Yaar Hoon Main is set to arrive in cinemas on 22nd May 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Meet Neha Khan, the bold, stunning and stylish surprise in Milap Zaveri’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main

More Pages: Tera Yaar Hoon Main Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.