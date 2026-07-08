EXCLUSIVE: Niki Walia reveals why Bhai Tera Star Hai was an instant yes: “My character is so out of my comfort zone”

Niki Walia has made her mark across mediums with her graceful screen presence and versatile performances for over three decades. The actress has a string of memorable characters to her credit over the years, and she is now featuring in her next big-screen outing, Bhai Tera Star Hai with Raghav Juyal. Interestingly, it wasn’t just the impressive ensemble cast that convinced her to join the film but also the opportunity to step out of her comfort zone completely.

EXCLUSIVE: Niki Walia reveals why Bhai Tera Star Hai was an instant yes: “My character is so out of my comfort zone”

Speaking exclusively about what made her say an instant yes to the project, Niki shared that the script immediately grabbed her attention. “The very first thing was the script. It’s just mad, and I love comedy because I'm usually approached for very serious, suave, elegant roles, very mature roles,” she said.

The actress admitted that while she has explored comedy in the past, Bhai Tera Star Hai offers her something she has never attempted before. According to Niki, her character Mandy is unlike any role she has previously played. “My character in this film is so out of my comfort zone as an actor. It's not like I've not done comedy before, but Mandy, my character, is the maddest, the craziest I have done so far,” she revealed.

Apart from the script, another major reason behind her decision was filmmaker Vivek B. Agrawal, whom she considers a close friend. She also couldn't resist the opportunity to work with such a diverse and talented cast. “Also, Vivek Agarwal is a very good friend of mine, and the other selling point for me to jump for the film was the cast. The ensemble is so amazing,” she said.

Sharing her excitement about collaborating with her co-stars, Niki had special praise for Raghav Juyal and content creator-turned-actress Niharika NM. “Working with Raghav Juyal, amazing. Niharika NM, an influencer whom I used to follow as a fan and then worked with her, it was just superb,” she shared.

The actress also spoke fondly about the rest of the team, adding that the film brought together an exciting mix of performers. “Everybody, Barkha Singh, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhatena, Tina Desai, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Naser Al Azzeh, Dev B. Agrawal, and Sanjay Kapoor, obviously, I've worked with. So, there was no way I could say no to this film,” Niki concluded.

Also Read: Raghav Juyal starrer Bhai Tera Star Hai teaser out now; actor plays his most delightfully delusional character in Vivek B Agrawal directorial

More Pages: Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection

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