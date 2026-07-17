Vicky Kaushal gave fans a glimpse into Katrina Kaif's 43rd birthday celebrations by sharing an adorable picture on social media on July 16, 2026. The actor marked the special occasion with a heartfelt note, offering a peek into the couple's intimate celebration.

“Jaan Ka Janamdin”: Vicky Kaushal wishes Katrina Kaif on her 43rd birthday with a loved-up picture

In the picture, Vicky and Katrina are seen sharing a warm embrace in front of white-and-gold balloons and a "Happy Birthday" banner. Vicky is all smiles as he hugs Katrina, who is seen holding a piece of birthday cake. The candid moment captured the couple celebrating the occasion with their loved ones.

Vicky Kaushal's birthday wish for Katrina Kaif

Sharing the photograph on Instagram, Vicky kept his message short but affectionate: "Jaan Ka Janamdin (My love's birthday)."

The post quickly drew attention from fans, with many wishing Katrina on her birthday and showering the couple with love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky and Katrina continue to share glimpses of their life together

This is not the first time Vicky has shared a special moment with Katrina on social media. Earlier this month, the actor posted a romantic black-and-white picture of the two together.

The blurry photograph featured Katrina resting her hands on Vicky's shoulders while he gazed into the distance. Sharing the image, Vicky wrote, "Rains and you," followed by a white heart emoji.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their son, Vihaan, on November 7, 2025. Since then, they have occasionally shared glimpses of their personal life with fans while largely keeping their family moments private.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif’s May recap features Vicky Kaushal, son Vihaan, romantic hugs, birthday celebrations and more!

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