Eisha Singh has been enjoying her stint on Indian Game Show, describing her time on the show as a different experience from her usual work as an actor. The actress says the format has allowed her to step away from scripted performances and explore a more spontaneous and candid side of herself.

EXCLUSIVE: Eisha Singh reflects on her Indian Game Show journey: “You have to be spontaneous”

During her time on the show, Eisha has taken part in various games and challenges while also sharing moments of laughter and camaraderie with her co-participants. According to the actress, the unscripted nature of the format has encouraged her to respond to situations as they unfold and enjoy the experience.

Talking about her experience, Eisha said, “Being part of Indian Game Show has been such a fun and refreshing experience for me. It is very different from the kind of environment I am used to as an actor. Here, you have to be spontaneous, you have to react in the moment and most importantly, you have to enjoy yourself. I have genuinely loved being part of this journey.”

Eisha also spoke about the unpredictable nature of the show and how each episode brings something different. She said, “What I really enjoy about the show is that there is never a dull moment. Every game, every challenge and every interaction brings something new. You come prepared for one thing and suddenly something completely unexpected happens. That unpredictability is what makes the experience so exciting.”

The actress further noted that the show has given viewers an opportunity to see her beyond the characters she plays on screen. Eisha said, “I feel the show has also allowed audiences to see a more candid and playful side of me. As actors, people usually see us through the characters we portray, but a format like this gives them a chance to see our actual personalities, our reactions and even our competitive side. I have laughed a lot and made some beautiful memories along the way.”

Reflecting on what she has taken away from the experience, Eisha said, “One of the biggest things I have taken away from this experience is to not overthink everything and just live in the moment. Sometimes work can become very structured, so having an experience where you can simply have fun is really special.”

Concluding her thoughts on the show, Eisha said, “I am grateful for this journey because it has challenged me in a completely different way and given me so many moments to cherish. I hope audiences enjoy watching the show as much as I have enjoyed being a part of it.”

Also Read : Bekaboo star Eisha Singh on choosing films over television, “I’ve never said that I only want to do films or OTT or television”

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