Mandira Bedi has joined Himalaya Wellness Company’s Muskaan initiative, which has been brought to Ahmedabad on the occasion of World Smile Day. In partnership with Smile Train, the initiative aims to raise awareness about cleft conditions and expand access to timely and comprehensive cleft care for children across Gujarat.

Mandira Bedi joins Himalaya’s Muskaan initiative to raise awareness about cleft care in Ahmedabad

As part of the initiative, Mandira spoke about the importance of providing children born with cleft conditions with the right treatment and support, while also emphasising the role of confidence and self-belief in a child’s growth.

Speaking about the initiative, Actor Mandira Bedi said, “I’ve always believed that confidence and self-belief can change the way we see ourselves and what we believe is possible. For a child born with a cleft condition, having access to the right care and support can be an important part of building that confidence. But what really stays with you are the things that come after, a child going back to school, speaking up, making friends, smiling for a photograph, or simply feeling comfortable being themselves. That is what makes Muskaan meaningful to me. It is not just about the treatment; it is about helping children see that their condition does not have to define them or limit their dreams. Every child deserves the opportunity to grow up believing in themselves and finding their own path.”

The Muskaan initiative, which marks its 12th year, is being taken to Ahmedabad with the theme ‘Ek Nayi Muskaan’. Drawing from the city’s association with kites, the campaign uses the idea of a kite rising with the right support to reflect the importance of timely care and support for children born with cleft conditions.

Through its partnership with Smile Train India, the initiative focuses on care beyond surgery, including feeding, nutrition, speech and overall development. It also aims to encourage families to seek timely information and treatment.

Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director, Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “Muskaan has been an important part of Himalaya Wellness’ social initiatives since 2015. In our 12th year of association with Smile Train India, bringing Muskaan to Ahmedabad allows us to reach more children and families and build greater awareness and access to cleft care. ‘Ek Nayi Muskaan’ reflects our belief that with timely treatment and the right support, every child can look ahead with confidence. Beyond surgery, it is important that families understand the care available to them and know where to seek help. Through Muskaan, we hope to continue reaching families, especially in rural and underserved communities, so that more children receive the care they need, at the right time.”

Ragini Hariharan, Marketing Director – Beauty & Personal Care, Himalaya Wellness, said, "Ahmedabad's deep-rooted association with kites gave us a beautiful thought this year: taking flight and reaching for what lies ahead. A kite needs the right support to rise, and so does a child. 'Ek Nayi Muskaan' reflects that spirit of possibility, where a new smile can mark the beginning of greater confidence, participation and hope. Through Muskaan, we want to make conversations around cleft care easier and encourage more families to seek timely support."

As part of the initiative’s outreach efforts, a mobile van will travel across rural and underserved communities in 22 districts of Gujarat. The van will spread awareness about cleft conditions and connect eligible children with free cleft surgery and comprehensive care. The surgical procedure takes around 45 minutes, according to the initiative.

Mamta Carroll, Senior Vice President & Regional Director for Asia, Smile Train, said, “Every child born with a cleft deserves timely, comprehensive care and the opportunity to thrive. While surgery is an important part of treatment, it is only one step in a child’s journey. Support with feeding, nutrition, speech, and overall development is equally important. Through initiatives like Muskaan, we want to create greater awareness among families and empower them to seek the right care at the right time, available free of cost at Smile Train treatment partners, so that every child can grow with confidence and reach their full potential.”

Through Muskaan, Himalaya Wellness and Smile Train India aim to address gaps in awareness and access to cleft care, helping more children and families understand the treatment and support available to them.

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