EXCLUSIVE: After comeback with Welcome To The Jungle, Anand Raaj Anand gears up for worldwide concerts: “I have 1500 songs in my bank; being on stage gives me a high… logon ne mujhe kaano se bahut suna, aankhon se nahin dekha”

Anand Raaj Anand is in the news again thanks to his comeback with Welcome To The Jungle. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the composer spoke about his future plans and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: After comeback with Welcome To The Jungle, Anand Raaj Anand gears up for worldwide concerts: “I have 1500 songs in my bank; being on stage gives me a high… logon ne mujhe kaano se bahut suna, aankhon se nahin dekha”

Not many are aware that Anand Raaj Anand was a participant in season 3 of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ in 2009. When reminded about it, the music composer-singer expressed surprise and exclaimed, “Wow, you know that!”

He revealed why he participated in the reality show, “I wanted to have some joy and fun in life. All day, I used to sit in the studio composing and writing songs. Moreover, they offered me good money as well. I was clear ‘Chahe main bakwaas dance karoon lekin main apna 100% dunga’. Even if I can’t dance the best, I can dance ‘my best’! I danced on the song ‘Appadi Podu’. I even managed to reach the finals.”

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ was the only reality show in which Anand Raaj Anand participated. For millions of fans and admirers, it was perhaps the first time they got to put a face to the voice and melodies they had loved for years. He confessed, “I feel sorry about that logon ne mujhe kaano se bahut suna lekin aankhon se nahin dekha. Social media was not strong then. We would compose 5 songs in a film. By the time that film would release, 1 ½ year would have passed. Nowadays, before the song is out, there’s already noise about it. And if there’s no noise about it, it gets ignored.”

In an interview, Anand Raaj Anand opened up about quitting the industry and facing mental health issues. He told Bollywood Hungama, “I went on a different trajectory. I had worked so much and decided to take a sabbatical. But my daughter and son were very unhappy with me. They told me, ‘The friends of my parents are your fans. Our friends also love your songs, but they don’t know who composed them’. They complained that ‘Aap logon ke nazron mein nahin aate’. They insisted that I should come on social media. I explained that I’ll promote whenever I have a project in hand. I reasoned, ‘Fake cheezein karna mujhe pasand nahin hai’.”

Anand Raaj Anand continued, “My children also said, ‘Jab hum chote the, tab aapne aag laga di thi! Now that we have grown up, you should make a comeback’. Meanwhile, I also wanted to get back. I contacted Firoz bhai (producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah), Anees Bazmee bhai and others. They were also upset and asked, ‘Tu kahan chala gaya tha?’. I answered, ‘Zindagi saanp-seedhi ke khel ki tarah hai. Har baar seedhi toh nahin aati, kabhi kabhi saanp bhi aa jaata hai’ (smiles)”.

Future plans

When asked about his next projects, Anand Raaj Anand replied, “I don’t want to say much. Nazarein lag jaati hai!”

However, it’s the era of concerts and he does have some big plans on this front. He revealed, “From 1984 to 1994, I was known in Delhi as ‘Mehfil King Anand Raaj Anand’. They used to also call me as ‘Mehfil King ARA’. I used to do mehfils for my friends and later, it became bigger. So, I began charging for it. The response was quite good.”

Anand Raaj Anand added, “I came to Mumbai in 1994. Until 2002, I did college shows, wedding shows, corporate shows, government shows etc. Then I took a break. However, now I have a stock of 1000-1500 songs and it’s my desire to get back on stage. Singing on stage and having unplanned emotional interactions with the audience gives me a different high. Pata nahin kaunsa sher mujh se nikal aayega, kaunsi baat logon ke dil ko chhoo jaayegi, who will get excited and come on stage to dance with me.”

He signed off by saying, “We are planning on a very grand level. We plan to conduct shows not just in India but also worldwide. In the next 5-6 months, everything will be finalized.”

Also Read: Akshay Kumar bows in gratitude to Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar after Welcome To The Jungle release: “Thank you is very small”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.