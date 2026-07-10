Actor Smita Bansal, who has been a familiar face in the entertainment industry for decades, continues to expand her acting journey with diverse roles across television and OTT platforms. After appearing in The Pyramid Scheme on Amazon Prime Video, she is now gearing up for Colors TV’s upcoming series 108 Base Hospital Uri, where she takes on the role of the Senior Dean of an Army hospital. The character marks yet another departure from her previous performances, reflecting her willingness to explore new challenges.

EXCLUISVE: Smita Bansal calls for shorter working hours; says, “I believe I now deserve more time for myself”

Having spent years in the industry, Smita has also seen the evolution of workplace practices on film and television sets. Amid ongoing conversations about healthier work environments and balanced schedules, the actress shared her views on why improved working conditions should be considered a basic right for everyone involved in a production.

Speaking about the issue, Smita said, “I think good working conditions are not a luxury, they’re a necessity. And why should this apply only to women or senior actors? It should apply to every single person present on the set. When people are well-rested and treated with respect, the quality of their work automatically improves. The output is naturally much better. We’ve always talked about how our industry has long working hours, but I think we’re mature enough now to question whether that’s really necessary. How long should this continue, and why should it continue at all? I believe professionalism and empathy should coexist. As far as working hours are concerned, for the past few years I’ve been asking for shorter working hours, and I think it’s an absolutely fair demand. I’ve worked enough and have been in the industry for a very long time. I believe I now deserve to have more time for myself.”

The actress stressed that better work conditions benefit everyone on set, regardless of seniority or gender. According to her, adequate rest and respectful treatment not only improve the well-being of those working but also enhance the quality of the final output. She also questioned the industry's long-standing culture of extended working hours, saying it is time to reassess whether such schedules remain necessary.

With projects like The Pyramid Scheme and 108 Base Hospital Uri, Smita Bansal continues to embrace varied roles while also using her voice to advocate for positive changes within the entertainment industry. Her latest remarks add to the ongoing conversation around creating a healthier and more balanced work environment for everyone working behind and in front of the camera.

Also Read : Bhagya Lakshmi stars Aishwarya Khare, Smita Bansal turn baraatis for THIS episode of DID Super Moms

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