MX Player by Prime Video has released the official trailer for Playground Season 5, bringing back the gaming reality show with its most ambitious season yet. Scheduled to premiere on August 1, 2026, the new season introduces a revamped format where the house itself becomes the battleground.

Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash and Aarush Bhola lead Playground Season 5; trailer out now

This season features a three-mentor lineup. Two-time champion Elvish Yadav returns to mentor the KO Krakens, while Tejasswi Prakash makes her debut as the mentor of the Raging Centaurs. Joining them is Aarush Bhola, who will lead the Power Phoenixes. Over the course of six weeks, the three teams will compete in intense gaming and reality-based challenges, with only one ultimate winner emerging at the end.

The trailer begins by showing each mentor in their own world before reality suddenly shifts around them. They soon realize they have been pulled into the Playground as mentors, where they must immediately adapt to the high-pressure competition. Every challenge is presented as a boss-level battle, with survival depending on eliminating opponents. Reinforcing the season's central twist, the trailer declares that there are no games inside the house anymore—the house itself is the game.

As the trailer progresses, the focus shifts to the next stage of the competition, where the mentors begin assembling their teams before the real battle unfolds.

Amogh Dusad, Director & Head of Content, MX Player by Prime Video, said, “Playground has built a loyal following because it keeps reinventing the stakes, and Season 5 does exactly that. As the only gaming reality show that seamlessly blends competitive gaming with immersive reality entertainment, Playground has carved out a space of its own. Bringing Elvish Yadav back alongside Tejasswi Prakash and Aarush Bhola gives us a mentor panel with the perfect mix of proven experience and fresh perspective. We’re confident this season’s format will keep both our contestants and audiences hooked.”

Speaking about defending his title, Elvish Yadav shared, “Winning the title once is an achievement. Winning it twice is a responsibility. Every new season brings tougher competition and fresh challenges, but that’s exactly what motivates me. I know everyone will be coming after the defending champion, and I’m ready for it. I’m coming back with the same hunger, the same belief, and the same mindset—to give it everything I’ve got. The goal is simple: make history with a third title.”

Expressing her excitement about joining the show, Tejasswi Prakash said, “This is my first time stepping into a gaming reality show as a mentor, and that alone makes this experience incredibly exciting for me. What makes it even more thrilling is that this season, the house itself is the game, so you're constantly thinking on your feet and adapting to whatever comes your way. I'm really looking forward to taking on this challenge, competing alongside two strong mentors, and discovering a completely new side of myself through the journey.”

Aarush Bhola also shared his thoughts, saying, “For me, Playground isn't just about winning—it's about building a team that believes in itself. As a first-time mentor, I know there will be a learning curve, but I also believe fresh perspectives can change the game. What makes this journey even more special is the opportunity to give back to the gaming and creator community by helping upcoming talent find a platform through MX Player by Prime Video. I'm excited to compete alongside other mentors, challenge them at every step, and create a journey that people will remember. The goal is simple: give my team everything I've got and fight till the very end.”

Playground Season 5 will begin streaming free from August 1, 2026, exclusively on MX Player by Prime Video, and will be available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, and Fire TV.

Also Read : Elvish Yadav returns as mentor for Playground Season 5 on Amazon MX Player; begins hunt for his next winning team

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