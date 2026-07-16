The makers of Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi have released the film’s official trailer, ahead of its theatrical release on July 24. Directed by Akashaditya Lama, the film stars Khushalii Kumar, Mahesh Manjrekar and Piyush Mishra.

Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi trailer out: Khushalii Kumar, Mahesh Manjrekar starrer to release on July 24

The story follows a bride working against a deadline, which sets off a series of complications as multiple prospective grooms enter the picture. The trailer includes moments of comedy, romance and family drama set against a wedding backdrop.

Director Akashaditya Lama said, “Every wedding has drama, but in Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, the drama begins long before the pheras. We wanted the trailer to leave audiences smiling while making them wonder what happens next. It’s fast-paced, quirky, emotional and filled with characters you’ll enjoy rooting for. This is a complete family entertainer, and I hope audiences have as much fun watching it as we had making it.”

Khushalii Kumar said, “This is one of the most entertaining characters I have had the opportunity to play. She’s confident, unpredictable and keeps everyone on their toes. The trailer captures the energy and fun of the film beautifully, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the complete journey on the big screen.”

Mahesh Manjrekar said, “What drew me to Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi was its simplicity and honesty. It’s a film that doesn’t try too hard to entertain, you naturally find yourself smiling through the madness. My character is someone who genuinely wants the best for his family, and that emotional core makes the humour even more enjoyable. The trailer is just a glimpse of the fun we've created, and I believe audiences of every generation will connect with this story.”

Along with Khushalii Kumar, Mahesh Manjrekar and Piyush Mishra, the cast includes Omkar Kapoor, and content creators Agu Stanley Chiedozie and B.C. Aunty.

Produced by Siddharth Banerjee, Akashaditya Lama and Vikas Aggarwal, Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi is set to release in cinemas on July 24, 2026.

Also Read: Priyadarshan backs Akashaditya Lama’s family entertainer Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, calls it a film with ‘heart’

More Pages: Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.