Milap Zaveri went through a difficult phase after Satyameva Jayate 2 (2021) failed at the box office. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama in November 2022, the filmmaker candidly acknowledged where he had gone wrong and later opened up about how deeply the film’s failure had affected him. However, things got better last year when he delivered a sleeper hit in the form of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (2025), starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. A few days ago, it was announced that he’ll make another intense romantic musical; it stars Aditya Roy Kapur and is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, he spoke about this film and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Aashiqui 2 duo to REUNITE after 13 years; Shaad Randhawa joins Aditya Roy Kapur’s violent musical love story; Milap Zaveri says, “Adi and Shaad are like Jai-Veeru”

When asked if Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat gave him a new lease of life, Milap Zaveri said, “Absolutely. Also, it has been like a force field, protecting me through everything. It is a film that has stood the test of time. It is still loved by people and still in discussion. Now the film that I am making with Aditya Roy Kapur and Bhushan ji is, in a way, in the world of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Aashiqui 2 (2013), Marjaavaan (2019) and Tere Naam (2003). It is a violent, intense, musical love story. I’ll revisit my emotions of Deewaniyat with this film.”

He added, “I am extremely grateful to Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam, Anshul Garg, Raghav Sharma, Aman Gill and Gaurav Verma. They really believed in the film. I am also eternally grateful to Harshvardhan Rane. He’s my hero for life and I can’t wait to start another film with him as soon as possible.”

So, are there any plans to make a film with the dashing actor? Milap smiled and replied, “There are always plans to make a film with Harsh. I wake up every day and think of what I can make with Harsh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaad Randhawa (@shaadrandhawa)

When will the film with Aditya Roy Kapur go on floors? Milap Zaveri said, “We’ll start shooting in the next few months.”

An actor who’s a constant in Milap Zaveri films is Shaad Randhawa. When asked if he would feature in this upcoming film, the mass filmmaker excitedly said, “100%. Meri majaal hai aur aukaat hai ki uske bagair main film banaaun (laughs)? Adi and Shaad are like Jai-Veeru ki jodi. Log aaj bhi Aashiqui 2 ki kasme khaate hai dono ki. In fact, in Malang (2020), Mohit Suri had to bring Shaad in for one scene just as a special appearance with Adi. I still remember the whole Gaiety-Galaxy exploding and clapping when they both came together on screen. So yes, Shaad has to be there. He’s like my compulsory blind (smiles).”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Milap Zaveri opens up on releasing Tera Yaar Hoon Main between The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day: “The Odyssey belongs to a completely different genre…”

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