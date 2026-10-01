With SP Rajveer Singh Tomar as his toughest rival yet, the actor explains how a brand-new script convinced the team to end the franchise.

Vijay Salgaonkar played by Ajay Devgn is no longer just a character. He has become a part of desi pop culture, one that audiences continue to enjoy even today. As Drishyam returns with its final chapter, anticipation is at an all-time high to see Salgaonkar make his last move, especially as his toughest challenge yet arrives in the form of SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar.

Drishyam The Conclusion: Ajay Devgn reveals why Vijay Salgaonkar’s final chapter is “fabulous” and completely different from the original

Speaking at FICCI Frames about what sets this final instalment apart, Ajay Devgn shared, "The original one they did not have Akshay Khanna's character as such but 3 is a completely new script. They are two very different films. The way Abhishek and the writers have worked so hard on the script for the past maybe two years that it really really gives you a high. The way it has shaped up the scripting and the way Abhishek has made the film, I think it has come out fabulous. That's when we decided that it should be the conclusion."

His words suggest that the strength of the script played a key role in the decision to bring the franchise to a close. According to the actor, the team's sustained effort over nearly two years on the writing is what gave the film its edge.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion brings together a powerhouse ensemble for the ultimate chapter of the celebrated franchise. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj, along with Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, among others.

Presented by Star Studio18, the film is a Panorama Studios production. The screenplay is credited to Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

With its release just around the corner, the film will arrive in theatres on October 2, 2026, giving fans the chance to see whether Vijay Salgaonkar can stay one step ahead once more.

Also Read: FICCI Frames 2026: Ajay Devgn reveals Drishyam The Conclusion begins with a prologue: “I saw the film yesterday; it BEATS Drishyam 2”; also adds, “Sequels don’t work, the characters work”

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