EXCLUSIVE: Preity Zinta on making films in today’s times, “People are not going that much to theatres, so it’s tougher to make films”

Preity Zinta has spoken about the challenges of making films in the current environment, saying that changing audience habits and the speed at which people react to content have made filmmaking tougher. The actress shared her thoughts while discussing her latest project Vibe in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama.

EXCLUSIVE: Preity Zinta on making films in today’s times, “People are not going that much to theatres, so it’s tougher to make films”

Talking about the changing theatrical landscape, Preity said, “People are not going that much to theatres. So, it’s tougher to make films. The stakes are higher. And when you are making a film like this, which is very different, it’s not a formula. But not just this film; in general, I have seen that everybody is trying to make a film on a smaller budget and longer hours because now it’s not just a theatre, people are watching films online. People are on Instagram. They are doing everything.”

Preity also pointed to the way audiences respond to films even before they are released. According to her, social media has changed the process of forming opinions about a film, with reactions sometimes coming from the first visuals or scenes.

She said, “Everyone is so quick to judge. Earlier, people would go to a theatre, tell their cousins and friends to either watch or don’t watch a film. But today, the first shot of your film comes out and people are already writing good, bad, ugly, giving spoilers before the film is out. That way, films have become very tough and difficult. No film is made in two days. You spend months making it. You work really hard.”

Her comments come at a time when filmmakers are working across theatrical and digital platforms, while social media has become an important part of how films are discussed and promoted. Vibe, written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, features Preity alongside Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava.

For Preity, the changing viewing habits and immediate reactions on social media are among the factors that have added to the challenges involved in making and releasing films today.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Preity Zinta says, “Kunal Kemmu isn’t the funny guy you see in the scene, he is a tough taskmaster”

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