The global Punjabi icon receives a prestigious civic honour in recognition of his role in taking Punjabi music to a whole new level.

Punjabi superstar and global music sensation Diljit Dosanjh has added yet another remarkable achievement to his ever-growing list of accolades. The singer-actor recently shared a proud milestone with fans on social media after receiving a special civic honour in Los Angeles, with the city officially dedicating a day in his name.

Diljit Dosanjh gets a day named after him in Los Angeles; LA City Council declares January 6, 2027 as ‘Diljit Dosanjh Day’

Taking to Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh and his team announced that the Los Angeles City Council has officially adopted a civic resolution declaring January 6, 2027, as “Diljit Dosanjh Day”. The announcement was made through a joint post shared on Diljit’s official Instagram handle and his team’s page, sparking celebrations among fans across the world. The post read, “Diljit Dosanjh day in LA… The Los Angeles City Council has officially adopted a civic resolution declaring January 6, 2027, as ‘Diljit Dosanjh Day’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)



Alongside the announcement, a special video was shared that offered fans a glimpse of the honour being presented to the artist. The video captured the proud moment as Diljit received the civic recognition from city officials, marking another significant chapter in his global journey. The post further revealed the reason behind the honour, stating, “Introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, the resolution honors the Indian-born singer, actor, and producer for his significant contributions to globalizing Punjabi music and promoting South Asian representation in mainstream American culture.”

Unsurprisingly, the announcement received an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers across the globe. Many hailed the recognition as a proud moment not only for Diljit but also for Punjabi music and South Asian artists striving to make their mark internationally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)



Over the years, Diljit Dosanjh has emerged as one of the most influential Indian artists on the international stage. From selling out major concert venues across North America and Europe to making history with landmark performances at global music festivals, the star has consistently pushed Punjabi music beyond geographical boundaries.

Beyond music, Diljit has also made a mark as an actor and producer, further strengthening his position as a cultural ambassador for India and the Punjabi community. Love is being showered on all quarters including movies since the actor left many impressed with his role as Nirvair in the much-appreciated film Main Vaapas Aaunga, co-starring Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

With Los Angeles now officially recognizing his contributions through a dedicated day in his honour, Diljit Dosanjh continues to cement his legacy as one of the most impactful global entertainers of his generation.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga full album out now: A.R. Rahman and Imtiaz Ali unveil soundtrack of film featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina

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