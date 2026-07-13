Some people become famous. A few become influential. Very few become truly consequential. Dia Mirza is an actor, producer, entrepreneur, investor, UNEP Goodwill Ambassador, UN Secretary-General's Advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, Ambassador for the Wildlife Trust of India, Artist Ambassador for Save the Children, Board Member of the Sanctuary Nature Foundation and Global Ambassador for the International Fund for Animal Welfare. And yet, if you spend an hour with her, you quickly realise that none of those titles define her. Purpose does.

Dia Mirza on sustainability, empathy and past fears on Hungama Gamechangers

One of the great privileges of hosting Hungama Gamechangers is that every once in a while, a conversation stops feeling like an interview and starts feeling like a masterclass in how to live.

Dia spoke about losing her father at the age of nine in a conversation with Hungama’s Raunaq Roy. Instead of making her fearful of life, it made her deeply aware that life is finite. That awareness became the compass that has guided every decision she has made since. She wasn't chasing success. She was searching for meaning. It's a distinction many of us spend decades trying to understand.

Another powerful moment came when she reflected on the pressures women inherit. Not just expectations, but fear itself. Fear of not being enough, fear of ageing, fear of missing opportunities, fear of speaking up and fear of stepping away. She spoke about how many of her early decisions came from fear, and how the biggest transformation in her life happened when she finally realised she could choose differently. That idea stayed with me. Perhaps freedom isn't the absence of obstacles. Perhaps it's the absence of fear.

Dia took an unexpected two-year sabbatical at the height of her career. While the world saw an actress with six films a year and extraordinary success, she felt disconnected from herself. So she stepped away. She travelled. She worked with conservationists. She spent time in forests. She returned to nature. In an industry obsessed with visibility, she chose stillness. And it changed everything.

Another insight that struck me was her definition of empathy. She believes empathy isn't something we simply inherit. It is something we nurture. Children develop it by spending time outdoors, by observing nature, by understanding that we are connected to every living thing around us. In an age where childhood increasingly happens through screens, it was a reminder that curiosity often begins in silence.

We also spoke about sustainability, but not in the way we usually do. Dia wasn't interested in slogans. She reduced it to one simple truth: Consume less, waste less. Everything else follows. She reminded me that climate action isn't only about governments or corporations. It's about the choices we make every day. Perhaps the line that has stayed with me the longest came when she described hope. “Hope is a verb.” Not optimism. Not wishing. Action. Hope exists in what we choose to do.

Finally, we spoke about authenticity. In a world where everyone is curating a version of themselves online, Dia believes the most compelling people remain deeply connected to reality. They know what is happening in the world around them. They care, they stay curious and they let that shape the stories they choose to tell. Maybe that's the real lesson from our conversation. Success is meaningful only when it creates space for something larger than yourself. Influence is not measured by visibility. It is measured by responsibility.

Also Read: BREAKING: Dia Mirza features in a crucial special appearance in Alpha

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