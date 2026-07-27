Pooja Bhatt had a fascinating conversation with film archivist and author S M M Ausaja on her podcast, The Pooja Bhatt Show. Ausaja spoke about building one of the largest private archives of film memorabilia and much more. Both also talked about changing times in cinema and censorship.

“Could we tell Zakhm’s story in 2026?” Pooja Bhatt questions censorship and creative freedom in today’s India; recalls NIGHTMARE of releasing Mahesh Bhatt’s National Award-winning film

S M M Ausaja remarked, “It’s not just cinema. The history of India reflects in cinema. Through our older films, we learn what Indians wore, what Indians were doing in the 70s, when were they wearing bell bottoms, what kind of cinema was being made under Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru, what kind of cinema was being made under Mrs (Indira) Gandhi, etc. Were there films which were following the government agenda? Were there anti-government films in those days? Were such films allowed to be exhibited? Every reference point is present in those films.”

An amused Pooja Bhatt revealed, “I remember the first time that I saw the footage of Devika Rani, I was like ‘Oh My God’! It was pretty forward; the longest kissing scene in the history of Indian cinema (laughs). And we think we are being very forward. So, all the tricks have been used before and yet, we feel that we are the mavericks!”

When asked about the future of cinema, Ausaja predicted, “There will be a sea change in filmmaking in India wherein creative people will be allowed their voices to be heard. I am not talking about politics. But creativity should not be curbed.”

Pooja Bhatt added, “But we are self-censoring also, na? Before even writing a line, we are now thinking 10 times about how we may offend.” S M M Ausaja replied, “Yes, but self-censoring is happening because there is a pressure on the creative mind, which was not there earlier.”

Pooja Bhatt continued, “That is true. Even in the worst times, it was not there earlier. I remember Zakhm (1998), made by my father, was one such film and we went through a nightmare to get it released. Finally, the intention was understood. Not only did it release, but it also got the National Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, which was a big thing. But would they allow a Zakhm to be made today? I don’t know. It was the NDA government that gave us the award for Best Film on National Integration. But could we tell that story in 2026?”

S M M Ausaja noted, “I don’t think the position and ideology of the previous NDA government have any bearing on today’s government. I think the present government is different and has an ideology that the Board (Central Board of Film Certification) follows to the T.”

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan picked up RARE Mughal-E-Azam posters for Rs. 6.84 lakhs and also 12-13 prized film memorabilia items; Anil Kapoor joined the bidding due to his father’s connection with the classic

More Pages: Zakhm Box Office Collection

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