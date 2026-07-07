Celina Jaitly revealed her twin sons had to read her German divorce notice after she was allegedly served the papers under the pretext of receiving a gift.

Actor Celina Jaitly has opened up about one of the most emotional moments in her ongoing divorce proceedings with her estranged husband, Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag. Speaking about the experience in a recent interview with NDTV, the actor revealed that her twin sons had to read her divorce notice because it was written in legal German, a language she was unable to fully understand.

Celina Jaitly says twin sons had to read her German divorce notice: “One of the most heartbreaking aspects”

“I was told I was receiving a gift”

Recalling how she received the divorce papers, Celina said she had been informed that there was a gift waiting for her at the local post office on the occasion of her 15th wedding anniversary. "I was served a divorce notice on the pretext of receiving a gift for our 15th wedding anniversary and I was told that I need to come to the post office with my identity card," she said.

The actor explained that the request initially surprised her because she lived in a small Austrian village where everyone knew each other. "I was very surprised because this had not happened before. It is a very small community, everybody knows everybody, so I was a bit surprised as to why I was being called to the post office for a gift with my identity card," she recalled.

According to Celina, she was driven to the post office by her then husband. However, instead of receiving a present, she was handed a legal document. "I arrived there and instead of a gift I was given a document. There was a word in German written on the envelope and my German is not that good. I do speak German enough to get by, but it's not that good to read complicated legal terminologies," she said.

“My twin boys had to read it”

Celina shared that she returned home with the document because she did not want to go through the lengthy legal papers on her own. Since her sons study in a German-medium school, she asked them to help her understand the contents. "I went back home and my boys, my twins, were at home. I didn't want to go through what looked like a very thick document in high German by myself, so I asked my boys. They study in German medium. I asked them to read it," she said.

Reflecting on that moment, Celina described it as one of the most painful experiences of her separation. "I think this will be one of the most heartbreaking aspects of this whole divorce that after 15 years of marriage, even if you have to separate, you cannot separate amicably just because you are eyeing someone's hard-earned money and assets. It all came down to assets at the end of the day," she added.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag remain locked in an ongoing legal battle involving divorce, child custody and financial matters. The actor has alleged continuous domestic violence and cruelty in an FIR filed in Mumbai, while Haag and his father have denied the allegations and issued legal notices accusing her of defamation.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly returns to big screen after 15 years, headlines Sister Nivedita biopic: “Feels like answering a calling”

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