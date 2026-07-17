Director Amit Rai has responded to actor Paresh Rawal’s recent claim that he developed the story of Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2, firmly stating that he is the film’s original writer. His statement comes shortly after producer Ashwin Varde publicly denied Rawal’s assertion, clarifying that although the veteran actor was associated with the project as a producer and benefited financially from it, he was not credited as the film’s writer.

Amit Rai refutes Paresh Rawal’s claim of developing story of OMG 2: “I am the writer of OMG 2”

Addressing the controversy, Rai said, “I am the writer of OMG 2; it is my story and script, and I have only directed it. I don't know what new thing Paresh sir (Rawal) is saying. I have a lot of respect for him. I respect his work; I am a big fan of his and have also worked with him. Since he is talking about the credit, you will find out by watching the film whether he has got the credit or not. His name is written in the opening credits of the film along with his partner. So, I don't understand why he is saying what he is saying.”

Rai emphasized that every stage of the film’s creative process from the initial concept to the screenplay and character development was done by him. He pointed out that all the documentation is officially registered with the Screenwriters' Association in his name.

“The truth of my part is that the script, the concept, the writing, the shooting and the character design - everything is there with the stamp of the Screenwriters' Association with my name. Every time the script has changed, every time new drafts have been made, it has the stamp.”

The filmmaker also questioned why Rawal chose to raise the issue nearly three years after the film’s release. According to Rai, he has never intended to take credit away from anyone and remains focused on his work. He further remarked, “I am not here to take anyone's rights. I am here to work. I also don't understand how many other films he imagines he has written and how many films he believes have been based on his ideas. As far as I remember, there is not a single film in his entire career that he has imagined and given to someone to make. Not before OMG 2 and not even after OMG 2.”

Expressing his confusion over the timing of Rawal’s comments, Rai added, “Why is he talking about this film now? I think it is his personality; he will know it himself. It is a fight between two stalwarts, and I have nothing to say about that. I think he should have said all this earlier. The film released three years ago. I mean, he must have seen the film on the screen. So, what was he doing then? I don't know what he is going to achieve with this malicious intent. But I still have regard and respect for him,” he concludes.

The disagreement over the writing credit has now sparked a public exchange between those associated with OMG 2, with Rai reiterating that the film’s story and screenplay remain officially registered under his name while maintaining respect for Rawal despite the ongoing controversy.

Also Read : Amit Rai reveals why Pankaj Tripathi did Ohh My Dog without charging a fee: “He believed in the story”

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