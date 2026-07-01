The Dhamaal franchise has long been synonymous with laughter, chaos, and wholesome entertainment. Known for its stellar ensemble cast and memorable dialogues that continue to dominate meme culture, the comedy series has earned a dedicated fan base over the years. In the previous installment, audiences were introduced to Esha Gupta’s character, whose on-screen chemistry with Ajay Devgn struck a chord with viewers. As Dhamaal 4 gears up for its theatrical release, the beloved duo is all set to reunite, making their return one of the film’s biggest highlights.

Esha Gupta shares excitement about returning to z: “This has been an amazing experience once again for me”

Returning to the popular comedy franchise, Esha Gupta shared her excitement about stepping back into the fun-filled world of Dhamaal. Speaking about her experience, the actress said, “It was amazing to be honest! Now I am in that stage in my life where I only want to be with great people and work with great people in whatever I do in my life. I got a call from Kumar ji and Indra Ji that we are doing Dhamaal 4 and we want you to be part of it with the whole production, T-Series involved, who I work so closely with as well as Ajay, Arshad and the whole star cast. And that's what you want in life - great people to work with and this has been an amazing experience once again for me and my team.”

Promising another dose of comedy and entertainment for audiences of all ages, Dhamaal 4 features an impressive ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, the film is a T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios production. Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The much-awaited comedy entertainer is slated to hit cinemas on July 10, 2026.

Also Read : Dhamaal 4 trailer out: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and gang embark on a chaotic treasure hunt

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

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