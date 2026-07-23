From 5:30 am celebrations to an emotional FAREWELL: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan creates HISTORIC craze in Mumbai; ‘Honourable Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’ title card, ‘man of the masses’ dialogues, end-credits glimpses add to the MADNESS

It was a normal Thursday for most Mumbaikars. But in certain pockets of the city, celebrations were in full swing from as early as 5:30 am, as July 23 marked the release of Jana Nayagan, the final film of Thalapathy Vijay, who is now the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. There were apprehensions over whether the film would make the desired impact, especially since it had been leaked a few months ago. However, the frenzy surrounding the superstar and his swansong during the early-morning screenings made it clear that the leak had not affected the film one bit.

From 5:30 am celebrations to an emotional FAREWELL: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan creates HISTORIC craze in Mumbai; ‘Honourable Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’ title card, ‘man of the masses’ dialogues, end-credits glimpses add to the MADNESS

This writer watched the film at MovieMax Sion in Mumbai at 6:00 am. After the iconic Aurora Theatre downed its shutters, MovieMax Sion, followed by Miraj Wadala and theatres in Chembur, emerged as one of the city’s strongest-performing centres for Tamil films. MovieMax Sion particularly stands out for its proximity to neighbourhoods with sizeable Tamil population. Hence, watching a Tamil film there on the day of its release, especially before sunrise, is always a memorable experience.

But today’s experience was even more special, as Jana Nayagan marks the last time Vijay’s fans will get to see him on the big screen. As expected, when this writer reached the cinema hall, fans were dancing enthusiastically to the beats of musical instruments. The film started sharp at 6:00 am, and a few fans, who simply couldn’t stop dancing, even missed the opening minutes! They soon settled into their seats and enthusiastically enjoyed the on-screen histrionics of their favourite star.

Those who reached on time were treated to a cool surprise. Bollywood Hungama had reported a few days ago that Jana Nayagan’s title card would not read ‘Thalapathy Vijay’ and would instead mention ‘The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay’. The report proved accurate, and the updated title card sent the cinema hall into a frenzy, just as expected. Fans also got up from their seats and danced merrily during the songs ‘Thalapathy Kacheri’ and ‘Oru Pere Varalaar’.

Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to release on January 9, before the elections and before Vijay became Chief Minister. The delay may have proved to be a blessing in disguise, as several dialogues portraying him as a leader of the masses resonate even more strongly now. Certain one-liners that might otherwise have received a relatively restrained response sparked a frenzy in cinemas.

According to some viewers this writer spoke to, the end-credits sequence also contains a surprise, as it differs from the leaked version. The theatrical version’s end credits feature glimpses from Vijay’s glorious career, along with memorable moments involving his fans. The audience stayed until the very end and left only after the screen went black. They wanted to savour every last moment of their favourite star, knowing that this was the final time they would see him immortalized on the big screen.

Celebrations begin for release of #ThalapathyVijay's last film, #JanaNayagan at Moviemax, Sion, Mumbai. Have seen many films of his here FDFS but excitement this time is on another level as it's his last film... pic.twitter.com/d0PElb9J58 — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) July 23, 2026

Tamil cinema has produced several glorious superstars, but Vijay’s fandom has always been one of a kind. In Mumbai, Rajinikanth and Vijay have drawn crowds like few other stars from the Tamil film industry. With Jana Nayagan, a glorious chapter comes to an end, but it ends on a high. Vijay’s fans in Mumbai and across the world will undoubtedly miss seeing their favourite actor on the big screen. The hysteria and excitement he generated will be remembered for years to come, without a shred of doubt.

Also Read: As Jan Neta awaits censor certificate, Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, RGV and others stand with Thalapathy Vijay

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