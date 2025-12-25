Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are set to host a deeply emotional and special screening of the film Ikkis on Monday, December 29, in loving memory of their beloved father, the late legendary actor Dharmendra. It is the last movie of the late actor, which he completed shooting and dubbing before his demise on November 24 at the age of 89.

The private screening will be held at a multiplex in Mumbai and is expected to be attended by close family members, friends from the film fraternity, and a few specially invited guests who shared a close bond with the iconic star. The family has also invited members from the media for the special occasion.

Dharmendra remains one of the most towering and beloved figures in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over six decades, he redefined stardom with his effortless charm, emotional depth, and unmatched versatility, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers.

The special screening of Ikkis stands not just as a cinematic event, but as a heartfelt homage by two sons honouring the memory of a father whose impact transcended films and fame. The Deol family’s gesture serves as a reminder that legends never truly fade—they live on through stories, memories, and the love they leave behind.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie is based on the sacrifice of the Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film will see Agastya Nanda essay his character while it will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia in key roles.

