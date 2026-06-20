Many viewers who ventured out to watch Cocktail 2 on the day of its release, June 19, expected a heavy dose of sex or adult jokes. After all, the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-Rashmika Mandanna starrer was awarded an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). But it turned out that a majority of viewers felt that, though the film deals with certain mature themes, an ‘A’ rating was unnecessary. An industry insider commented, “Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) and many other films were also on similar lines – heroines wearing bikinis and the protagonists indulging in naughty talk. None of those films ever got an ‘A’ rating. Then why was Cocktail 2 singled out?”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 déjà vu: CBFC’s ‘A’ rating for Cocktail 2 leaves viewers SHOCKED; most countries allow underage viewers with guidance

The ‘A’ rating to Cocktail 2 reminded viewers of a similar thing that happened last month. The much-loved The Devil Wears Prada 2 was passed with an ‘A’ rating by the CBFC. It shocked viewers as the general consensus was that the film deserved a U/A rating if not ‘U’.

During the time of The Devil Wears Prada 2’s release, Bollywood Hungama revealed that India was the only country where the Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway-Emily Blunt-Stanley Tucci starrer was restricted to audiences aged 18 and above. In as many as 11 countries, the film had no age restrictions and was accessible to all.

Something similar has happened with Cocktail 2 as well, though India is not alone this time, as two Gulf countries have also restricted the film to adult audiences. In Canada, Cocktail 2 was passed with a PG rating, which means that the film may not be suitable for children below the age of 8. In Ireland and the United Kingdom, it received a 12A rating, while in Germany, it was certified 12. In Singapore and the UAE, the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-Rashmika Mandanna starrer was rated PG13 and PG15, respectively. Australia, meanwhile, passed the film with an M rating, which means that it is recommended for mature audiences, but under-15 viewers can legally watch it. In all the aforementioned markets, underage viewers are allowed to watch the film, especially if accompanied by adults.

In Bahrain and Qatar, Cocktail 2 received a 15+ rating, which means that those under the age of 15 are not allowed to watch the romcom in cinemas. Joining India in giving the film an adult rating are Saudi Arabia and Oman, where Cocktail 2 was certified R18 and 18+, respectively.

Also Read: BREAKING: Raja Shivaji, The Devil Wears Prada 2 witness CRAZY demand; exhibitors open 1 am and 2 am shows to handle the rush

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