The online conversation around Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to grow, with the film's digital release attracting significant attention. The latest development came when the official BJP social media handle shared a video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside a pamphlet referencing the film.

BJP handle shares PM Narendra Modi-themed post referencing Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 track

The post was accompanied by the caption: "The new raw #Netflix Series, Dhurandhar, featuring PM Modi. S1. E1 Now You are Smiling. It's live here!"

The social media post quickly drew reactions from users and added to the ongoing online discussion surrounding the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BJP - Bharatiya Janata Party (@bjp4india)

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has also recorded strong viewership numbers following its OTT debut. According to the makers, the title garnered 12.8 million views during its opening week on the platform, making it one of the most-watched releases during the period.

The film had previously enjoyed a successful theatrical run before making its way to streaming. Its digital performance has further extended its reach among audiences and kept it in the spotlight across social media platforms.

Also Read: Dhurandhar The Revenge lands in legal trouble over alleged disclosure of defence details; Delhi HC asks government and CBFC to take informed decision

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.