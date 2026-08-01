Birthday special: Mrunal Thakur’s western style is anything but basic, and THESE 6 looks prove it!

Mrunal Thakur is keeping herself far away from the basics of fashion, and it’s clearly working for the Dacoit star. One look at her western wardrobe, and you’d see how she’s adding flair to it with a plethora of colours, patterns, fabrics and aesthetics. As she celebrates her birthday today, here’s looking at the times she dramatised her western wardrobe.

Birthday special: Mrunal Thakur’s western style is anything but basic, and THESE 6 looks prove it!

Blacked Out:

Mrunal dons a fitting, straight black outfit with strapless shoulders, offering a silhouette that accentuates her curves. The actress keeps it richly sophisticated by pairing her ensemble with contrasting drop earrings, styling her hair in a slick bun and glamming up with striking deep kohled eyes that add character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Denim-ed Up:

Thakur offers a new twist to denims by donning a checkered midi dress featuring floral embroidery. Keeping it neat and simply letting the outfit take centre stage, the actress styles her look with minimal jewellery and completes it all with black stilettos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Pastel Aesthetics:

Mrunal Thakur keeps it modernly urban and aesthetically pleasing by donning a striped wrap dress featuring balloon sleeves. The actress styles her hair in messy beach waves, accessorises her look with minimal jewellery and completes her look with brown pumps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Striped Affair:

Mrunal Thakur chooses a pop of colour to brighten her fashion flair by donning a blue and white striped midi gown. Keeping the look clean and chic, the Sita Ramam actress styles her hair in a high ponytail, layers her look with contemporary jewellery and rounds up with golden heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Golden Scaled:

Mrunal Thakur redefines maximalist western fashion by donning a fitted black skirt with a modest thigh slit. But it is the exaggerated golden piece that defines the outfit’s no-nonsense mood, making it a standout as a whole. The actress styles her hair in a clean bun, accessorises her look with contemporary, golden earrings and brings her attire full circle with black heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Chic in Black:

Mrunal Thakur keeps it minimal yet stylish in a one-shouldered, crumpled bodice paired with a free-flowing skirt in the hues of red, black, cream and everything in between. The actress styles her hair straight and accessorises her attire with contemporary earpieces and stacked bracelets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Which of these western looks of the birthday girl are your favourites?

Also Read: Leica India hosts Steve McCurry for an exclusive conversation with Kabir Khan; Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap also graced the occasion

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