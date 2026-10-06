Bigg Boss 20 contestant Scout OP opens up about his bond with Love Gill, admits feeling jealous over her conversations with Gullu and says “Nahi pata.”

Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP admits his “feelings” for Love Gill are “changing”, confesses jealousy over her equation with Gullu

Bigg Boss 20 has been bringing out unexpected emotions and relationships among its contestants, and Scout OP’s latest conversation about Love Gill has caught viewers’ attention. The popular esports player has developed a close bond with actress Love Gill during his time inside the house. While the two have largely been seen sharing a friendly equation, Scout’s recent conversation with Yung DSA has left viewers wondering if his feelings could be changing.

Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP admits his “feelings” for Love Gill are “changing”, confesses jealousy over her equation with Gullu

During a candid conversation with Yung DSA, Scout opened up about his equation with Love. The conversation took place through sign language, with Scout attempting to explain his thoughts about Love and the bond they have developed during their time in the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Yung then asked Scout, “Tera raasta badal raha hai kya?” (Is your direction changing?). Scout’s response was brief but telling. He said, “Nahi pata” (Don’t know).

While Scout did not give a definite answer about his feelings, his response appeared to leave Yung curious about what was going on in his mind. The exchange has also sparked discussion among viewers, especially given the growing closeness between Scout and Love inside the house.

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Scout OP on his bond with Love Gill

During the conversation, Scout also spoke about the way friendships develop between people. He said, “Sister se pehle friend hota hai na aadmi.” His comment appeared to highlight the importance he places on friendship and suggested that his bond with Love has developed from the friendship they share.

Scout and Love have spent considerable time together in the house, and their equation has increasingly become a talking point among viewers. However, Scout’s latest comments have added another layer to the conversation, particularly because he himself appeared uncertain about how he views the relationship.

Scout’s relationship outside the Bigg Boss house

The discussion has also drawn attention because Scout OP is reportedly in a relationship with Kaashvi Hiranandani. Kaashvi is a popular gaming content creator and streamer and is also recognised as one of the prominent female figures in India's esports community.

Against this backdrop, Scout’s conversation with Yung becomes particularly interesting. During the same exchange, he appeared to acknowledge his life outside the Bigg Boss house and spoke about having a home waiting for him once his stint on the reality show comes to an end.

This acknowledgement has led viewers to look more closely at Scout’s comments about Love and whether his growing bond with her is simply a close friendship or something he is still trying to understand himself.

Scout OP admits feeling jealous

Adding further fuel to the speculation, Scout also admitted that he feels jealous when Love and Gullu become involved in conversations or drama surrounding relationships.

His admission stood out because Gullu and Love’s equation has itself been a subject of discussion inside the house. Scout acknowledging feelings of jealousy has therefore prompted viewers to question whether his attachment to Love may have gone beyond an ordinary friendship.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann’s team DEFENDS her against “jealous” tag after her reaction to Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana praising Qazi Touqeer

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