Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is among the most highly anticipated films of the year. With anticipation around the epic continuing to soar with every new reveal, the makers recently released the trailer and posters of the film, leaving everyone even more excited for its arrival. Now, as the cast and crew of the film gathered to meet American YouTuber MrBeast during his visit to India, the popular YouTuber had a great time interacting with them.

MrBeast says he had a “great time” with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ramayana team!

Taking to his social media, MrBeast shared a glimpse from the red carpet, where he is seen posing with the film’s cast and crew, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, producer Namit Malhotra, and director Nitesh Tiwari. While tagging the cast and crew, he captioned the post: "Had a great time at the Ramayana red carpet :D"

Bringing to life one of the greatest tales ever told, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana seeks to translate the epic’s scale, emotion and timeless characters into a cinematic spectacle. Ranbir Kapoor essays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash takes on the role of Ravana, Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in India.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic will release worldwide in IMAX, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Also Read: SHOCKING: MrBeast’s Ramayana event leaves media FURIOUS; several journalists WALK OUT after 3½-hour delay

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