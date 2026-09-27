Bigg Boss 20 contestant Yung DSA has recently found himself at the centre of an online conversation surrounding his accent and manner of speaking. The discussion gained momentum after the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, during which host Salman Khan commented on the rapper’s behaviour and gameplay. Soon after, old interview clips of Yung speaking in both Hindi and English began circulating on social media, with some users comparing his communication style outside the show to the way he speaks inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA’s brother BREAKS silence on accent debate; says, “Being professional doesn’t mean being fake”

Former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan also weighed in on the discussion after a video of Yung went viral. She questioned whether the personality and tonality he displays inside the house are entirely natural or whether he could be adopting certain slang and mannerisms for the show.

Amid the discussion, Yung DSA’s brother Pranay has responded to the conversation, offering an explanation for the rapper’s different communication styles across professional and personal settings.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Pranay said that Yung’s manner of communication changes depending on the setting and argued that this should not necessarily be interpreted as him being inauthentic.

“Being professional doesn’t mean being fake. YUNG is educated and smart enough to understand kidhar, kaise aur kis tone mein baat karni hai. In interviews, panels and professional spaces, he speaks accordingly—and he is fluent in both Hindi and English. Inside Bigg Boss, he’s showing his raw, core self his slang, tonality, hustle, hood-life experiences and the environment he comes from. Go to Pune and you’ll find the same slang and tonality even among younger kids,” Pranay stated.

He further addressed comparisons between Yung’s communication outside and inside the reality show, saying that the rapper does not need to imitate anyone.

“My brother doesn’t need to copy anybody, he is very much self-content, raw and REAL. So how is that ‘faking’ it? Both versions are real. He simply knows how to read the room. Surprisingly our rapper is educated. Support it rather than criticising an artist’s educational background and where he uses what when is his choice. That’s being convenient NOT FAKE. Educate yourself,” he added.

The discussion comes after Salman Khan addressed Yung during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman told Yung that he appeared to be a misfit within his current group and suggested that his association with the group could be affecting his individual game.

Yung acknowledged the feedback and responded, “It was a mistake bhai, aage se nahi hoga,” indicating that he would try not to repeat it.

Meanwhile, the conversation around Yung’s accent has continued on social media, with old interviews being revisited and comparisons being drawn by some users between his communication style and that of rapper MC Stan, who previously won Bigg Boss. Pranay’s response now adds his perspective to the ongoing discussion around how Yung presents himself inside and outside the reality show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan schools Yung DSA for using femininity as a diss against Aman Gandhi; suggests changing ‘Humne choodiyaan nahin pehen rakhi hai’ cliché

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