The ongoing dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 20 house witnessed another confrontation between Kanika Mann and Qazi Touqeer after a joke involving a lollipop led to a disagreement between the two contestants. Kanika expressed her displeasure over Qazi’s remark, while Qazi subsequently explained the context behind what he had said.

Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann confronts Qazi Touqeer over ‘Lollipop’ joke; says “Tameez sikhake jaungi, it’s cheap”

During a task interaction, Kanika asked Qazi a question, to which he responded, "You are so beautiful ma'am, can we have lollipop together," later claiming that the remark was inspired by a character from the film Koi... Mil Gaya. The comment did not go down well with Kanika, who addressed Qazi about it and made her discomfort with the remark clear. While confronting him, she said, “Tameez sikhaake jaungi. It’s cheap,” as she questioned the choice of words used during their interaction.

Kanika has previously spoken about maintaining boundaries inside the house and has expressed her dislike towards certain words and remarks used by Qazi. With the same word being used again, she questioned his choice of language and said that she was not comfortable with the manner in which he was speaking to her.

The exchange subsequently expanded into a larger disagreement as other housemates, including Amrapali Dubey, Mahhi Vij and Aman Gandhi, stepped into the situation. Qazi defended his stance during the clash, while the involvement of the other contestants further intensified the discussion.

The disagreement comes against the backdrop of an already tense equation between Kanika and Qazi. During the premiere week power, Kanika had named Qazi as her least favourite contestant, adding another layer to their interactions inside the house.

The latest confrontation therefore became another point of contention between the two contestants, with Kanika objecting to the nature of the joke and Qazi offering his explanation for the reference. The exchange has added to the ongoing interpersonal dynamics among the Bigg Boss 20 housemates as they navigate tasks, disagreements and shifting equations.

As the season progresses, interactions between contestants continue to become a key part of the show's daily dynamics, with disagreements often extending beyond individual tasks and involving multiple housemates.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Sidharth Malhotra calls Kanika Mann a “true alpha”; says his mom is watching her journey

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.