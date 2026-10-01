The actress opened up about the special bond she shared with Sushant while shooting for Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013.

Parineeti Chopra recalls the reaction of Sushant Singh Rajput to her National Award win: “I have never seen somebody get so excited, so happy for me”

Parineeti Chopra has opened up about a memorable moment involving late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, recalling how excited he was when she found out about her National Award recognition. The actress was shooting for Shuddh Desi Romance with Sushant and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in 2013 when she received the news that she had won a National Film Award - Special Mention category for her performance as Zoya Qureshi in Ishaqzaade at the 60th Edition of National Film Awards.

Parineeti Chopra recalls the reaction of Sushant Singh Rajput to her National Award win: “I have never seen somebody get so excited, so happy for me”

At the time, Parineeti had appeared in only one other film as an actor — the YRF romantic entertainer Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Recalling how she learnt about the honour, Parineeti told Zoom, "I got a message from Karan (Johar) saying, 'Mubarak ho' (Congratulations). I was wondering what this was for. Sushant got excited and said he would find out."

She further remembered Sushant's immediate reaction to the news, saying, "Main National Award winner ke saath kaam kar raha hoon (I am working with a National Award winner)." Describing his response, Parineeti added, "I have never seen somebody get so excited, so happy for me. Rishi Sir said, 'Both of you have gone crazy.' Sushant hugged me and I started crying,"

The actress also revealed that she and Sushant were supposed to collaborate on another film with filmmaker Homi Adajania, although the project eventually did not materialise. Speaking about their equation, Parineeti said, “We were supposed to do another film together with Homi. But it never worked out. Sushant and I used to have academic talks. I am also a banker by qualification. He had done something before joining films. So, we would talk about stars, economics. He really used to get me. I used to get him. We really used to get each other. He was the best. He is lovely,”

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra, who is currently balancing multiple aspects of her life as a singer, mother and actress, was last seen in the Netflix series Shaque: Trust No One. She is now gearing up for Reporting Live, a hard-hitting journalistic drama that was announced earlier this week. The film is slated to premiere on Netflix on October 9.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of Shaque: Trust No One premiere

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