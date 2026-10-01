Bigg Boss 20 Week 4 has had its share of fights, nominations, task drama and shifting equations, but the overall energy inside the house has remained relatively subdued. With Friday set for the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot, there are several issues from the week that deserve to be put under the spotlight. From Love Gill’s increasingly complicated group dynamics to Gullu’s captaincy and Qazi Touqeer’s growing disconnect with his own allies, here are four things Salman Khan should address.

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Love Gill’s group dynamics, Gullu’s captaincy and Qazi Touqeer’s blind spot, 4 things Salman Khan needs to discuss

1. Love Gill needs to STOP playing peacemaker at her own expense

Love Gill’s biggest problem right now may not be her game, but her tendency to constantly keep the peace within her group.

Across the past few weeks, Love has repeatedly found herself apologising to her friends and group members after confrontations. One of the earliest examples came after Yung DSA lost his life, with the group suspecting that Gullu had played a role in the decision. At the same time, Gullu’s equation with Love, including their flirting, appeared to create discomfort among some members of the group.

Aamrapali Dubey subsequently confronted Love over the situation. While Love initially stood her ground, she eventually apologised to Aamrapali.

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A similar pattern emerged when Aasif Khan expressed his frustration over Love seemingly prioritising Scout OP and Yung DSA and relying more heavily on their opinions.

The latest incident involving Yung was even more telling. After Love danced on Gullu’s bed, Yung made a comment that she found inappropriate. Love confronted him, but the situation escalated, with Aamrapali also getting involved. Love eventually apologised to Yung.

The most interesting part is that Love herself has admitted to Aasif that she does not feel she can completely be herself within the group.

That is precisely where Salman could ask her to take a step back and assess her game. Being diplomatic is one thing, but constantly trying to keep everyone happy can prevent a contestant from establishing an individual identity. Love has shown that she can stand her ground. The question is whether she will continue doing so when it comes at the cost of keeping her group happy.

2. Gullu needs to move beyond the safety net of captaincy

Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, entered the Bigg Boss house with expectations attached to him. As a winner of MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross, he already had a reality-show history built around tasks, strategy and confrontations.

Yet, three weeks into Bigg Boss 20, his contribution to the central drama has often felt quieter than expected.

His biggest advantage has been his position as captain. Gullu has managed to keep himself safe for two consecutive weeks, but that also means his game has not been tested in the same way as several other contestants.

Salman had already questioned Gullu during the previous Weekend Ka Vaar after he failed to take a strong stand while serving as sanchalak during the diss battle. Bigg Boss also took a dig at him over his relatively passive approach.

This week, Gullu became captaincy contender again, but even his leadership came under scrutiny. During the housemates' rose-based assessment of his captaincy, several contestants criticised him for being careless, people-pleasing and insufficiently strict. The messy-house footage shown by Bigg Boss further added to the criticism.

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Salman does not necessarily need to question Gullu simply because he has not been involved in every fight. Instead, the bigger question is whether he is using his position to actively shape the game.

If Gullu wants to establish himself beyond the captain's badge, this could be the week to ask him to take more decisions, drive tasks and take clear positions instead of relying on safety.

3. The entire house needs a wake-up call

If there is one larger issue Salman should address, it is the overall energy of the house.

Week 4 has had individual incidents, but very few moments have managed to sustain momentum. The ration and captaincy task created some conflict, the Love-Yung argument added another layer to the group dynamics and Qazi's remarks sparked a confrontation with Kanika. Beyond these moments, however, the house has often felt quieter than it should at this stage of the season.

That is where a larger Weekend Ka Vaar intervention could help.

Kanika Mann, in particular, is an interesting case. She has had strong opinions on several issues and has not shied away from calling out behaviour she disagrees with. Her objection to Qazi's use of the word “lollipop” during their interaction was one example. However, she has also frequently chosen to discuss her frustrations with the cameras rather than directly with the person involved.

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The latest confrontation with Qazi showed that Kanika is capable of taking the issue directly to the person concerned. That side of her game could potentially be more impactful than repeatedly discussing the same concerns privately.

The same applies to the rest of the house. At this point, the contestants need to realise that simply reacting to one another is not enough. They need to actively play the game.

4. Qazi Touqeer needs to realise what is happening within his own group

Qazi Touqeer has been involved in several conversations and confrontations this week, but there is another aspect of his game that could make for an interesting Weekend Ka Vaar discussion.

While Qazi appears to be comfortable with his group, some of the people around him have also been critical of him behind his back.

His recent clash with Kanika over the “lollipop” remark is already one issue Salman could revisit. Kanika had objected to the word earlier, and the matter eventually became a direct confrontation. But beyond that incident, Qazi could benefit from being made aware of how some of his own group members perceive him when he is not around.

The purpose would not simply be to create another fight. Instead, it could force Qazi to reassess his equations and understand whether the people he considers allies view the relationship in the same way.

That could also test how Qazi handles uncomfortable information when it comes directly from Salman rather than through another contestant.

This Weekend Ka Vaar needs to shake things up

Week 4 has not been completely devoid of drama. There have been nominations, ration cuts, captaincy politics, personal clashes and questions around individual gameplay. However, the bigger issue is that very few contestants have managed to consistently drive the narrative.

That makes this Weekend Ka Vaar particularly important. Love needs to examine whether keeping her group happy is coming at the cost of her individual game. Gullu needs to prove that his captaincy is more than a route to safety. Kanika needs to take her opinions directly to the people involved, while Qazi may need to look more closely at the equations within his own group.

If Salman addresses these issues, the focus can move beyond simply revisiting isolated fights and towards the larger question of how each contestant intends to play Bigg Boss 20 from here.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari evicted in surprise mid-week exit after captaincy task? Here’s what we know!

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