Huma Qureshi on balancing roles of a producer and an actor in Baby Do Die Do; says, “Those two voices kept each other honest throughout the shoot”

With Baby Do Die Do gearing up for its theatrical release on July 3, 2026, actor and producer Huma Qureshi has spoken about the unique challenge of balancing her creative responsibilities both in front of and behind the camera.

Huma Qureshi on balancing roles of a producer and an actor in Baby Do Die Do; says, “Those two voices kept each other honest throughout the shoot”

The action thriller introduces audiences to Baby Karmarkar, a desi hitwoman navigating Mumbai’s dangerous underworld. While stepping into one of her most distinctive roles yet, Huma was also deeply involved in shaping the film as a producer, constantly questioning both the story being told and the way it was being told.

Speaking about her experience, Huma Qureshi said, “As a producer I was always thinking about whether the film was saying something new. As an actor I was always thinking about whether Baby was true. Luckily both questions had the same answer. The producer in me wanted to make sure we weren't making a film that dressed up a conventional story in a female body. And the actor in me wouldn't let me play Baby as a symbol, she had to be a person. Those two voices kept each other honest throughout the shoot. If one of them was satisfied and the other wasn't, we went back and did it again.”

The film marks the arrival of a character unlike any seen before on screen, a desi hitwoman who is fearless, flawed, unpredictable and impossible to ignore. Set against the gritty backdrop of Mumbai, Baby Do Die Do blends action, suspense and dark humour while exploring a world where loyalties shift quickly and survival is never guaranteed.

Directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem, a Saleem Siblings’ production in association with Pune 04 film, Baby Do Die Do is set to release in cinemas on July 3, 2026. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit singh, Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah and Himanshu Malik in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Huma Qureshi pens heartfelt note for Baby Do Die Do co-star Rachit Singh; says ‘The spotlight has finally found him’

More Pages: Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection

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