Atul Kulkarni has announced that he will observe a one-day hunger strike from his home on July 16 in support of climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Through a video shared on social media, the Rang De Basanti actor said his decision was driven by solidarity with Wangchuk and fellow protesters while also appealing to the government to initiate meaningful dialogue and resolve the ongoing impasse.

Atul Kulkarni joins Sonam Wangchuk protest, announces one-day hunger strike

Explaining his decision, Kulkarni said the fast was meant to express support for Wangchuk and those enduring the hardships of the prolonged protest. He also stressed the importance of empathy and communication, urging the authorities to respond by opening channels for discussion instead of allowing the situation to remain unresolved.

He said, “Namaskar main Atul Kulkarni kal 16th July 16 tareekh ko main ek din ka anshan kar raha hoon apne hi ghar se. Iss anshan ke do karan hai ek toh ye ki Sonam ji aur unke saathi jis dard se guzar rahe hain main uss dard se judna chahta hoon aur doosri baat hamari sarkar se main darkhwast karna chahta hoon ki wo apni samvedansheelta ko prakat karein. (Translation: Hello, I am Atul Kulkarni. Tomorrow, July 16, I will be observing a one-day fast from my home. There are two reasons behind this fast. First, I want to connect with the pain that Sonam ji and his companions are going through. Second, I want to appeal to our government to show sensitivity towards their concerns).”

Kulkarni further acknowledged that both the protesters and the government have different perspectives on the issues being raised.

He added, “Sonam ji aur unke saathi unko ye lagta hai ki bahut hi kuch dardnaak karan hai jin ki wajah se unki kuch maangein hain. Lekin zahir si baat hai ki hamari sarkar ko ye lagta hai ki wo karan sahi nahi hai aur unki maangein bilkul hi sahi nahi hai (Translation: Sonam ji and his companions believe there are deeply painful reasons behind the demands they are raising. At the same time, it is clear that the government sees those reasons differently and believes the demands are not justified).”

The actor said he does not believe the government is intentionally being insensitive, but suggested that the absence of dialogue between both sides may be at the heart of the issue. He urged the authorities to begin discussions at the earliest to find a constructive way forward.

Kulkarni also encouraged people who resonate with Wangchuk's cause to observe a one-day fast and spread awareness by sharing his message.

He said, “Agar aapko yeh karan sahi lagte hain aur agar Sonam ji aur unke saathi jis dard se guzar rahe hain. Uss dard se aap churaav mehsoos karte hain toh iss reel ko aap share karein. Aur kal ek din ke anshan ki aapki koshish koshish karein. Ek bahut hi bhale aur bahut hi samajhdaar insaan ko yeh kehte huye maine ek baar suna tha ki dard ka dard se rishta hona bahut zaroori hai. (Translation: If you find these reasons valid, and if you feel a connection to the pain that Sonam ji and his companions are enduring, then please share this reel. And please try to attempt a one-day fast tomorrow. I once heard a very good and wise person say that a relationship of pain with pain is very necessary).”

Concluding his appeal, the actor said, “Toh chaliye dard ko dard se jodte hain. Ek silsila shuru karte hain. Kal ek din ke anshan ki koshish karte hain. Bahut bahut dhanyavad. Jai Hind (So, let's connect pain to pain. Let's start a movement. Let's try to do a one-day fast tomorrow. Thank you very much. Jai Hind).”

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike has entered its 19th day. The activist, who has been fasting at Jantar Mantar since June 28, is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other examination irregularities. The protest has also highlighted concerns over student suicides and growing public anger surrounding the controversy.

As concerns over his health continue to mount, Wangchuk has reportedly lost nearly 9 kg and remains under round-the-clock medical supervision. Despite growing calls for him to end his fast, he has instead urged supporters to participate in the peaceful "Chalo Sansad" march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the start of the Monsoon Session.

The protest has received support from several prominent members of the film industry, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol, Anurag Kashyap, Omi Vaidya, Sayaji Shinde, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Swara Bhasker and Prakash Raj. In a parallel development, a Public Interest Litigation has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking urgent medical intervention for Wangchuk, with the court directing the concerned authorities to respond as his health remains under close observation.

Also Read : Rang De Basanti turns 20: Special screening planned in Mumbai for cast and crew

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