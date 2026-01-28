Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Soha Ali Khan and others to reunite as the cult classic marks two decades.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti, widely regarded as one of the defining films of the 2000s, has completed 20 years since its theatrical release. The film, which hit cinemas on January 26, 2006, marked a turning point in contemporary Hindi cinema by blending youthful energy with political and social commentary. To commemorate the milestone, the makers have planned a special screening of the film for its cast and crew.

Rang De Basanti turns 20: Special screening planned in Mumbai for cast and crew

The screening will be held on January 30 in Mumbai and is expected to see a reunion of key members from the film. Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra will be present, along with actors Aamir Khan, Siddharth Suryanarayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor and Atul Kulkarni. The event is being positioned as a closed gathering for the team to revisit the film two decades after its release.

Rang De Basanti featured an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Siddharth Suryanarayan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. Upon release, the film struck a chord with audiences across the country and went on to become a cultural talking point, particularly among younger viewers.

The film follows a group of carefree young friends whose lives take a dramatic turn when they participate in a documentary on Indian freedom fighters. As they portray revolutionaries on screen, they begin to confront contemporary issues such as corruption and injustice in their own lives, leading them to take decisive and life-altering actions. The narrative’s blend of idealism, disillusionment and activism contributed to the film’s lasting impact.

Over the years, Rang De Basanti has continued to be revisited and discussed for its themes, music and performances, maintaining its relevance long after its initial release. The 20th anniversary screening is expected to be a nostalgic moment for the team, offering an opportunity to reflect on the film’s journey and its place in Indian cinema.

As Rang De Basanti completes two decades, the anniversary serves as a reminder of a film that not only entertained but also sparked conversations — a legacy that continues to endure even 20 years later.

Also Read: “Rang De Basanti was banned. We fought it out,” says Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra ahead of its 20th anniversary

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.