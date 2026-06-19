A comedian known for nailing celebrity impressions and split second comic timing is now being celebrated for something far quieter – his humility. Sunil Grover has won hearts online after sharing a video of himself napping on the banks of the Ganga at Rishikesh, surrounded by ordinary devotees, with fans flooding the comments to praise how grounded he remains despite his fame.

Sunil Grover sleeps at Ganga ghat with devotees, wins hearts for his humility; watch video

Sunil Grover spotted resting at Ganga ghat

On Friday, Grover posted a clip on Instagram showing him asleep under the open sky at a Ganga ghat, stretched out on a simple bedsheet alongside other devotees. He appeared unaware that he was being filmed at the time. He captioned the post, “Taare Zameen Par,” and set it to the devotional track ‘Jai Kaal Mahakal’ playing in the background.

Although Grover did not reveal the exact location, several fans in the comments section identified the spot as Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh. The video struck a chord almost instantly, racking up 4.7 million views within just 21 hours of being posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

A pattern of simple, candid videos

This is not the first time Grover has offered fans a glimpse into his unassuming side. He had earlier shared a video of himself washing clothes at a roadside hand pump, embracing a routine far removed from his on screen persona. In another clip, he was seen seated on the ground, kneading dough and rolling out rotis before roasting them over a traditional chulha. Sharing that video, he wrote simply, “Friends, roti kha lo.”

What is next for Sunil Grover

On the work front, Grover was last seen on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, alongside Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, with Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu featuring as permanent guests.

He will next appear in Vvan: Force of the Forest, directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra and backed by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anup Soni, Durgesh Kumar and Shweta Tiwari in key roles, and is set to release in theatres on August 28, clashing with Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha.

As the viral video continues to draw views, it has, for the moment, given audiences a rare, unscripted look at the man behind the comic timing

Also Read : Aamir Khan applauds Sunil Grover for his impeccable impersonation: “I won’t even call it mimicry, it was so authentic”

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