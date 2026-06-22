Inside Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s pre-wedding celebrations with Arjun, Janhvi, Shanaya, Khushi, and the Kapoor family!

Wedding festivities have officially begun for Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor and her fiancé Rohan Thakkar. The celebrations commenced on June 21 with a traditional family gathering attended by close relatives and friends, marking the beginning of the couple’s wedding festivities.

Inside Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s pre-wedding celebrations with Arjun, Janhvi, Shanaya, Khushi, and the Kapoor family!

Members of the Kapoor family took to social media to share moments from the occasion. Shanaya Kapoor posted a series of photographs from the celebrations and wrote, “We love you @anshulakapoor @rohanthakkar1511.” Maheep Kapoor also shared glimpses from the gathering, captioning her post, “Shaadi begins Jai Mata Di, Anshula and Rohan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@shanayakapoor02)

The pictures featured smiling family members dressed in festive traditional attire as they came together to celebrate the couple’s special milestone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Anshula Kapoor’s Festive Look Draws Attention

For the occasion, Anshula Kapoor opted for a heavily embroidered beige-and-gold lehenga ensemble. The outfit featured intricate zardozi work, crystal embellishments, and detailed hand embroidery. She paired the look with a matching embellished dupatta and added a vibrant touch with a colourful Phulkari dupatta draped over one shoulder.

Her jewellery complemented the traditional outfit. Anshula accessorised with a layered kundan necklace, matching earrings, a maang tikka, bracelets, and rings. She completed the look with a sleek bun adorned with a gold hair accessory and soft glam makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Attend Celebrations

Among those present at the festivities were Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi chose a pink silk saree paired with an embroidered blouse and traditional gold jewellery. Khushi, meanwhile, opted for a blush pink kurti and gharara set, styled with emerald jewellery and half-tied hair.

The family photographs offered a glimpse into the warm and intimate celebrations as loved ones gathered to mark the beginning of the wedding festivities.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar got engaged in July 2025.

Also Read: Anshula Kapoor honours fiancé’s culture and her mother Mona Shourie Kapoor’s memory at her engagement: “I’ve been missing mum even more”

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